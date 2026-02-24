The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power Anime's Teaser Unveils Staff, 2026 Debut

Also: Kaya performs anime's opening song "Windmaker"

The official website for the television anime of storywriter Almond and illustrator Yoshiro Ambe 's The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power ( Mujikaku Seijo wa Kyō mo Muishiki ni Chikara o Tare Nagasu ) light novel series unveiled on Tuesday the anime's teaser promotional video, first "situation visual," main staff, opening theme song artist, and its premiere this year. Musical artist Kaya performs the opening theme song "Windmaker."

Image via The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power anime's website ©あーもんど/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ 無自覚聖女は今日も無意識に力を垂れ流す製作委員会

Mitsutaka Noshitani ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids , A Predator in a Skirt , XL Boss ) is directing the anime at Magic Bus and and Picante Circus . Tōko Machida ( Wash It All Away , Yaiba: Samurai Legend , My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ) is in charge of series scripts, Taihei Nagai ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids , Crazy Over His Fingers , Even a Dad Still Wants It... ) is designing the characters, and SUPA LOVE ( Demon Lord, Retry! R , Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It , Dropkick on My Devil! X ) is composing the music.

J-Novel Club releases the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Lady Carolina, the overlooked daughter of a powerful duke, has always believed herself to be the black sheep amid her illustrious kin. Her father is the distinguished prime minister; her elder sister, a prodigious mage destined to become their nation's next Saint. In comparison, Carolina resigns herself to a quiet existence in their shadows until a sudden and unexpected royal decree alters her destiny, thrusting her into a political marriage with the formidable “Bloodthirsty Prince” of the neighboring Empire of Malcosias.

Determined to prove her worth, Carolina takes a bold step into a world fraught with both political and mortal peril. As royal obligations intertwine with hints of true love and the stirrings of her own latent power, Carolina moves ever closer to understanding what it truly means to be exceptional.

The anime stars:

J-Novel Club also releases Yona Etou 's manga adaptation in English.

Almond originally released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website, but removed the story from the website in May 2022. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print with Yoshiro Ambe 's illustrations in June 2021, and released the fourth and final volume in June 2023. J-Novel Club has released the entire novel series in English.

Etou's manga adaptation launched on the Comic Earth Star website in April 2022, and is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment released the seventh volume on October 10. J-Novel Club released the fifth compiled volume in English on October 1 digitally.