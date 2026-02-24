Coop and Sylvia discuss anime burnout and how to handle it.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Coop

I don't know about you, Sylvia, but I've been feeling like a crispy rotisserie chicken lately. Between the horrors and my own day-to-day grind, anime and its larger fandom haven't exactly been clicking with me these days. Which is funny considering that it's my job to keep up to date on the industry. © Tomoko Yamashita, SHODENSHA Publishing Co.,Ltd. / "Journal with witch" Committee So, today I'd like to explore some of the factors around fandom burnout—what we've both experienced, things we've seen, and a handful of ways to combat it. I don't know about you, Sylvia, but I've been feeling like a crispy rotisserie chicken lately. Between the horrors and my own day-to-day grind, anime and its larger fandom haven't exactly been clicking with me these days. Which is funny considering that it's my job to keep up to date on the industry.So, today I'd like to explore some of the factors around fandom burnout—what we've both experienced, things we've seen, and a handful of ways to combat it.

Sylvia

Indeed, Coop, we live in strange times. And fandom, in all its many incarnations, needs no additional help being strange. Now, this may come as a surprise to readers, but I did not always consider myself an avid anime fan. Maybe I still wouldn't call myself that! It's not like I popped out of the womb holding a gunpla. My path here was long and circuitous.

"Baby Girl Born with Japanese Robot Model Kit in Hand" would've made for a great headline, though.

True! Maybe someday we will bear witness to the Anointed One. The Kwisatz Haderach of anime nerds. Lisan al-Weeb. But until then, you all are stuck with us.

© Tomoko Yamashita, SHODENSHA Publishing Co.,Ltd. / "Journal with witch" Committee When it comes to my feelings as of late, they started to percolate around the time © SOTSU・SUNRISE It's probably because I'm deep in the hole here, but everything has just felt incredibly "noisy" for lack of a better term. Not to mention that social media is probably just adding to the noise Strap in, party people.When it comes to my feelings as of late, they started to percolate around the time Chris and I took a peek at the upcoming year in anime . This was only two months ago, but it's felt like an eternity since then. As I mentioned in that column, I was overwhelmed by the number of shows featured in the site's last trailer party. It simply felt like too much for anyone to check out, let alone cover without a sizable staff on hand. The answer here was probably for me to close the tab if it was overwhelming me too much, but I was also trying to get a handle on what would likely pop up on the TWIA plate at one point or another.It's probably because I'm deep in the hole here, but everything has just felt incredibly "noisy" for lack of a better term. Not to mention that social media is probably just adding to the noise as we talked about last week

© DFW/JYA,SA ©AP As cool as that is, it does come with the drawbacks of a job. It's a lot more difficult for me to watch anything "casually" anymore. I usually feel like I need to keep my finger on my screen capture button, just in case I need to write about the show in the future or have an appropriate accompaniment for an upcoming "This Week in Anime" article. Or I'm watching something and end up distracted by how I'd review it. There's an irrationality to that mindset which I am sometimes able to combat, but that extra bit of mental taxation goes a surprisingly long way. So you and I are, admittedly, outliers in that we have professional obligations in this space. People like us are not the norm in the greater fandom, and for that, I count myself lucky. I get to write, and people pay me for it. That's wild! But that does come with the pressures and stresses of a job. I can't really say that anime is my "hobby" anymore. It's a living.As cool as that is, it does come with the drawbacks of a job. It's a lot more difficult for me to watch anything "casually" anymore. I usually feel like I need to keep my finger on my screen capture button, just in case I need to write about the show in the future or have an appropriate accompaniment for an upcoming "This Week in Anime" article. Or I'm watching something and end up distracted by how I'd review it. There's an irrationality to that mindset which I am sometimes able to combat, but that extra bit of mental taxation goes a surprisingly long way.

© Tatsunoko Production ©2013 NTV•VAP•Tatsunoko Pro. © Tatsunoko Production ©2013 NTV•VAP•Tatsunoko Pro. And unless someone needs to get a hold of me right away, I can always take Hajime's advice on social media. I can always shut off the noise valve for a while, even if I feel like I can't sometimes. Having a longtime hobby morph into your job absolutely does things to a person's brain. It can be super difficult to separate a title you're watching for yourself from one you're watching for work. And I'll admit, it's occasionally fun to go "ha ha, I'm watching anime for work," but there are times where it's downright draining. I know a bit of this already sounds like I'm soapboxing, but to echo Sylvia, I'm fully aware that I'm an outlier in this space. I'm very, very, very grateful that I get to write about (and on) anime for a living.And unless someone needs to get a hold of me right away, I can always take Hajime's advice on social media. I can always shut off the noise valve for a while, even if I feel like I can't sometimes.

everything. Every hobby is a potential hustle. Everyone has or needs a side gig (or multiple!) thanks to stagnant wages and increased costs of living. People are not encouraged—or allowed—to have fun for the sake of it anymore. And I think that attitude bleeds into the fabric of these spaces, whether or not participants actually have a job related to fandom. © Sumito Oowara, Shogakukan / Eizouken Committee Like, fandom contorts from a refuge into another resource ripe for strip mining. And I don't think that's great! However, I would also say that our situation is inextricably linked to the internet at large. Across all fandoms, there's been this push in the 21st century to monetize. Every hobby is a potential hustle. Everyone has or needs a side gig (or multiple!) thanks to stagnant wages and increased costs of living. People are not encouraged—or allowed—to have fun for the sake of it anymore. And I think that attitude bleeds into the fabric of these spaces, whether or not participants actually have a job related to fandom.Like, fandom contorts from a refuge into another resource ripe for strip mining. And I don't think that's great!

Nor is the never-ending chase for dopamine that runs the attention economy. That might lead to clicks and cash, but it's also draining to see that it's been distilled into an insipid science. People trying to get their work sold? Cool. Dude with an obnoxious neon billboard? Not so much. And holy shit, are there a lot of dudes with neon billboards out there.

It's a vicious cycle! I won't ignore a chance to blame capitalism for all of this—and I do blame capitalism for all of this—but it relies on willing participants, and the most willing are those who are going to be the loudest or most neon-colored. Because there's that perverse incentive to be so, because you might financially rely on being the center of attention. To be clear, fandom has never been bereft of people vying for the spotlight for self-absorbed reasons, but the added stresses of capitalist zero-sum competition have definitely made things more exhausting.

© SousukeTOKA,KADOKAWA/Ranking of Kings animation film partners Speaking for myself, I do what I do because I love cartoons and comics. However, I'm just some dude at the end of the day. I've met some incredibly rad people over the years (yourself included) through my work and this community, but I'm not some great anime wunderkind. Never have been, never will pretend to be. It doesn't help that the lengths one might go to keep the spotlight on themselves often stray from the journalistic guidelines we generally work within. Grinds my gears that many are given a pass for that, too. The occasional minor misstep happens, but when it's recurring behavior... That's a problem. There's a good chance I've thrown my frustrations on others more than sitting with myself on these topics, but it doesn't take too long to think these sorts of things over.Speaking for myself, I do what I do because I love cartoons and comics. However, I'm just some dude at the end of the day. I've met some incredibly rad people over the years (yourself included) through my work and this community, but I'm not some great anime wunderkind. Never have been, never will pretend to be.

On all accounts. I'm just a girl who stumbled into this gig, and I count myself lucky for all the cool connections it has afforded me. I was a guest on the Anime Feminist podcast recently! I felt so flattered to be invited, and I had so much fun doing it. That's the wonderful side of it that pulls me out of the fandom pits. But I mean, show me the incentives, and I'll show you the outcome. The current attention economy online monetarily rewards the quickest and most reactionary content, so there's a real race to the bottom to cash in on anything remotely controversial. And constant exposure to that type of discourse, even when you don't seek it out, wears on you.

© 2024 "BABY ASSASSINS NICE DAYS" FILM PARTNERS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2024 "BABY ASSASSINS NICE DAYS" FILM PARTNERS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2024 "BABY ASSASSINS NICE DAYS" FILM PARTNERS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Convos like this are where it's at. Especially when you're covering a relatively caustic fandom topic like the Dirty Pair Kickstarter debacle. If I weren't working with those aforementioned guidelines and my own morals, there's a world in which the article could've been just biting as the discussion around it has been. Also, I love talking to people and hearing about their lived experiences. Even if that conversation doesn't go all that far, it's great to meet new people. Hell, coming up through the podcasting arena was a big part of that for me. As you said, it's really the people that keep things fresh when everything else is so noisy.Convos like this are where it's at.

intend on finding Final Fantasy forums or Tenchi Muyo! fansites when my family finally got dial-up internet. I just found myself there when I searched for the things I was interested in at the time—things I was too self-conscious to bring up with my IRL friends. © AIC / VAP • NTV The internet certainly isn't ALL bad. But the consolidation of practically all fandom spaces into a few gigantic social media sites has been largely terrible. It's all about community, at the end of the day. That's why the notion of "fandom" exists in the first place. We're hard-wired as a species to seek out like-minded people. I didn'ton findingforums orfansites when my family finally got dial-up internet. I just found myself there when I searched for the things I was interested in at the time—things I was too self-conscious to bring up with my IRL friends.The internet certainly isn't ALL bad. But the consolidation of practically all fandom spaces into a few gigantic social media sites has been largely terrible.

It's a GALAX-y of bad decisions, am I right?

© Tatsunoko Production ©2015 NTV•VAP•Tatsunoko Pro. And I mean, fandom drama has been so prevalent that there were entire LiveJournals dedicated to cataloguing it. Esoteric interpersonal beefs have been engraved onto the Would that every social media site had a highly queer admin who was thoughtful and open to constructive criticism.And I mean, fandom drama has been so prevalent that there were entire LiveJournals dedicated to cataloguing it. Esoteric interpersonal beefs have been engraved onto the ancient texts . There's a charmingly human side to that, for sure, but only to an extent.

© Hasbro But through this baffling image of a spooked tanker truck with a head, I wanted to mention that other hobbies have become a respite for me whenever it feels like I'm pulling anime teeth. First and foremost of those hobbies is The Transformers. While I've noticed a lot of the same specific fandom foibles we've already mentioned in this community, it's nice to just put your whole head into enjoying the cracked-out lore of these robots... And also lamenting over how expensive the toys are these days, with your friends, many of whom I initially met through anime or other communities. Photo by Coop Bicknell I gotta say, there's something inherently relaxing in the act of letting your inter child come up with an incoherent headcanon for all the robots hanging out on your shelf. For instance, I have Kickback (the dude riding a crock) over here aligned with Galvatron because he has the better Decepticon dental package. Oh, Miami Mike...But through this baffling image of a spooked tanker truck with a head, I wanted to mention that other hobbies have become a respite for me whenever it feels like I'm pulling anime teeth. First and foremost of those hobbies is. While I've noticed a lot of the same specific fandom foibles we've already mentioned in this community, it's nice to just put your whole head into enjoying the cracked-out lore of these robots... And also lamenting over how expensive the toys are these days, with your friends, many of whom I initially met through anime or other communities.I gotta say, there's something inherently relaxing in the act of letting your inter child come up with an incoherent headcanon for all the robots hanging out on your shelf. For instance, I have Kickback (the dude riding a crock) over here aligned with Galvatron because he has the better Decepticon dental package.

There are a few problems that the right piece of brightly colored plastic can't solve. But if we're talking about ways to deal with fandom burnout, my first piece of advice would be: that's not really a problem! Odds are, you don't have an occupation related to it, and you shouldn't be dedicating your precious free time to something that's draining you. Find something else you want to do or try, and give it a whirl. Why not? Taking a tolerance break is never a bad thing. I had years of my life when I didn't really watch or think about anime because I had other stuff going on. And it's not like I didn't have plenty of good series to check out when I circled back to it.

© TRIGGER・今石洋之／NPSG製作委員会 It is so easy to take breaks whenever any given hobby isn't a going concern in one way or another. In fact, I was out of Transformers for almost a decade before I circled back around to it. The whole experience of falling out and back in has given me a fair bit of perspective on the hobby, but again, I've also never had a job tied into it. It always comes back to capitalism, doesn't it, Sylv?

Sadly! I've personally dedicated more time to reading books this year, and that's been really good for me. Both as a way of exercising some atrophied grey matter, and as a way of doing something that's purely for me, not for my wallet or for my "reputation." Even more than hopping fandoms, I'd recommend a diverse art and hobby diet at all times. Reading books, watching movies, listening to music, teaching myself some Japanese—all of these things, and more, have helped me appreciate and think about anime more richly and satisfyingly. Even (especially!) if that wasn't my reason for doing those things. If you're hyper-focused on anime to the extent that you're keeping up with dozens of currently airing shows each season...well, that's your prerogative, and there's nothing intrinsically wrong with that. But I think you run the risk of tunnel vision and finding yourself in those harsher, more cliquey corners of the fandom space. A cosmopolitan media diet helps ameliorate that risk, if you ask me.

Ted Lasso or climb my way through Cairn whenever I have the time. "All anime, all the time" is a recipe for a deeply profound amount of exhaustion. If you're just the average Joe anime fan, please know that you don't have to treat your hobby like a job. Even with all the factors we've mentioned in play. Absolutely! I've been trying to pack in the occasional episode ofor climb my way throughwhenever I have the time. "All anime, all the time" is a recipe for a deeply profound amount of exhaustion. If you're just the average Joe anime fan, please know that you don't have to treat your hobby like a job. Even with all the factors we've mentioned in play. It is more than okay to just be someone who likes a little cartoon every so often.

Even at my most locked in, I don't think I ever kept up with more than ten shows in a given season. And I've still watched enough anime to land and keep a freelancing gig at an anime news website. It's about quality, not quantity. Also, I have to advocate for the healing power of touching grass before you burn out. You can take that literally, but I mean it more generally in the sense that it is ridiculously beneficial to extricate yourself from the computer and do stuff outside your room. I work out three times a week, and I kinda hate how much it improved my physical and mental wellbeing. Everyone is right. It really works, and there's no good shortcut for it. © 2019 Sandrovich Yabako,MAAM/Shogakukan/SilverManGym. Licensed by Funimation® Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Not that I'm advocating for every couch potato to get swole. But a little consistent physical activity goes a long way. Plus, the gym is a healthier place to vent your frustrations than a "what's happening" text box that thousands of people could potentially read. Not that I'm advocating for every couch potato to get swole. But a little consistent physical activity goes a long way. Plus, the gym is a healthier place to vent your frustrations than a "what's happening" text box that thousands of people could potentially read.

Ab-so-lutely. But the grass being under an inch of snow isn't always the most fun, I'll say.

© YORIMOI PARTNERS I am so over winter. I don't want to see another snowflake until next December.

Run with the Wind , I'd love to start running. I already have the shoes for it, but don't exactly want to crack my head open on a patch of ice. After spending a bit of time with, I'd love to start running. I already have the shoes for it, but don't exactly want to crack my head open on a patch of ice.

Yuri!!! on Ice , for instance, taught me things about figure skating that enhanced my exposure to this year's Olympics. © Hasetsu Townspeople / Yuri!!! on ICE PROJECT Anime can be a gateway, not just a cul-de-sac. Oh yeah, if there's a sport that interests you, chances are there's an anime you can watch about it! In fact, firsthand familiarity with the sport usually enhances the anime-watching experience. And vice versa., for instance, taught me things about figure skating that enhanced my exposure to this year's Olympics.Anime can be a gateway, not just a cul-de-sac.

© Twentieth Century Television

© Bkub Okawa/Takeshobo,KING RECORDS I guess what we're trying to say is that burnout is very real and affects all of us, even in the places we go to relax. There's no one-size-fits-all answer for that. It's the unfortunate reality of our ultra-plugged-in world. But I think we can all be kinder to ourselves and more open-minded at the same time. If you enter a fandom with a pure heart, chances are you're going to meet other cool people. And cool people won't hold it against you if you happen to have a different set of interests than they do. I love hearing my friends talk about shit I know nothing about! At the end of the day, none of this fandom stuff is that serious, nor is it immutable. If we can figure out how to survive it, so can you.

Which reminds me, I should buy that rotisserie chicken... Might be fun to share with some friends over an episode of Ted Lasso.