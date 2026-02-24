Manga Up! Global Adds Corpse Party: Blood Covered, 'Local Farmer Kills Dragon, Outs Himself as The Strongest in the Land!' Manga

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service added writer Nozomu Amaike and artist Kenichi Kisaragi 's Local Farmer Kills Dragon, Outs Himself as The Strongest in the Land! manga on Tuesday, and writer Makoto Kedōin and Toshimi Shinomiya 's Corpse Party: Blood Covered manga on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Square Enix © Square Enix

Manga UP! Global describes the Local Farmer Kills Dragon, Outs Himself as The Strongest in the Land! manga:

After being expelled from his guild under false charges, Gorsh decides to start solo streaming. During one of his solo farming streams, Danger Rank A dragons threaten to destroy his veggies! Five minutes later, he's defeated all of them, and Gorsh apologizes for such a boring stream...but on the contrary, his viewers are hooked!

Amaike debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2023. Kisaragi launched the manga adaptation on the Gangan Online platform in August 2024. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume on December 11.

Image courtesy of Square Enix © Square Enix

Manga UP! Global describes the Corpse Party: Blood Covered manga:

A stormy night. A harmless ghost story. A silly pact intended to symbolize their friendship. But before the students of class 2-9 at Kisaragi Academy even know what's happening, they've been swept up in a living nightmare that threatens to consume them all. When the spirits emerge, will even their friends be left to hear them scream...?

Shinomiya launched the manga adaptation of the game in Square Enix 's discontinued Gangan Powered magazine in March 2001. The series moved to the Monthly Gangan magazine in 2009. Square Enix shipped the tenth and final volume in December 2012. Yen Press published the manga in English.

