Manga Mirai Adds 'There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her', 3 More Manga

Manga Mirai announced last Friday that it has added the following manga from Futabasha to its platform:

Image courtesy of Manga Mirai © Kairi, Suisei, La-na

Title:Creator:(art),(original story),(character design)Summary: Youki died in a traffic accident and was reborn in a fantasy world! However, instead of being the hero of legends, he ended up reincarnating into an overpowered demon. Having no desire to become the Demon Lord, he sits around in the Demon Lord's castle as a random low rank guardian. One day, the Hero's party comes to attack and on a whim he knocks out the entire hero party. Healing up the Hero party and then preparing to send them back to town, he notices the female priest and falls in love at first sight!

Kairi launched the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website in 2021. Futabasha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 26.

Suisei launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2013. Futabasha began publishing the manga in print with illustrations by La-na in October 2014, and published the third volume in August 2015.

The television anime adaptation debuted on January 6.

Image courtesy of Manga Mirai © Risuno, Fuji Tomato, Yuiichi Murakami

Hazure Potion ga Shōyu Datta node Ryōri Suru Koto ni Shimashita

Title:Creator:(art), Fuji Tomato (original story), Yuiichi Murakami (character design)Summary: Yuuri, a 30-year-old housewife who was unilaterally abandoned in marriage, suddenly gets lost in a different world. She, who was introduced to the work of potion harvesting by an S-class adventurer and gradually got used to life in a different world, realized the ridiculous secret of the harvested potion. The potion without the recovery function that she thought was off was actually soy sauce. In addition, dishes made with it have a bonus of a correction function! Will Yuuri's dishes change the common sense of the other world?

Risuno launched the manga in Futabasha 's Mecha comics in February 2019. The 13th volume of the manga shipped on October 24.

Tomato launched the original light novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2018.

Image courtesy of Manga Mirai © Chūni Ikei, Chira Shinoura, Ogipote

Hazure Hantei kara Hajimatta Cheat Majutsushi Seikatsu

Title:Creator:(art),(original story),(character design)Summary: Apparently, I'm the useless. Out of our whole class that got isekai'd, I'm the only one labeled useless—totally unwanted... sob. But seriously, dumping me in a monster-infested forest to die? That's just cruel!

Still, I survived thanks to my cheat-tier magic powers.

Now it's up to me—Kento, your resident chuuni—to save my classmates with my trusty skeleton squad!

...And hey, if some lovely ladies want to pamper me along the way, who am I to say no, right?

Ikei launched the manga in Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster magazine in March 2020. The compnay shipped the 11th volume on September 12, and will ship the 12th volume on March 13.

Shinoura launched the original light novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō on April 2017.

Image courtesy of Manga Mirai © Miwa Narumi, Kagekinoko, Kakao Hantan

Title:Creator:(art),(original story), Kakao Hantan (character design)Summary: A healer gets booted from his party because the leader notices he isn't really contributing much to the team. Soon enough, the healer must look for new members to party with. After finding a cute martial artist to work together with, he reveals his secret: while he's a fairly mediocre healer, he actually fights well in close combat. This is the story of a support who's secretly a DPS, and where the entire conflict stems from the fact that he never told his old party he was a DPS.

Narumi launched the manga in Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster magazine in February 2020.

Kagekinoko launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2018, and the latest update was in December 2022.

The television anime adaptation debuted in October 2024.

Media Do , NTT Docomo , Akatsuki Group, and MyAnimeList launched their jointly developed digital manga distribution service MANGA MIRAI in the United States in March 2025.

Users can purchase a manga title's single volume (some titles can be purchased by chapter), and purchased titles can be read on the service site or on a dedicated reader app for iOS and Android.

The service aims to provide a platform where anime and manga fans can explore manga-inspired anime series, and discover new stories with the service's original manga and English editions of previously untranslated titles.

NTT Docomo is the service provider of MANGA MIRAI with MyAnimeList supporting the service's marketing effort. MANGA MIRAI 's system is also integrated into MyAnimeList 's website. Akatsuki Group is handling the service's system development, maintenance, service operations, and marketing. Media Do collaborates with publishers and translation companies to acquire new manga series for the platform.

Source: Press release