'Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki' Novels Get TV Anime This Year

Studio Elle announced on Friday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of author Kagekinoko and illustrator Kakao Rantan 's Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki (The Healer Who was Banished From His Party is Actually the Strongest) light novel series that will debut this year. The anime adaptation also lists Miwa Narumi 's manga adaptation as the original work.

Keisuke Ōnishi (episode director for Attack on Titan , The Case Study of Vanitas , Kill la Kill ) is directing the anime at Studio Elle . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , Bakuon!! ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yumiko Mizuno (key animator for Fruits Basket TV 2/2019 , Steins;Gate 0 ) is designing the characters, and Naoki Tani ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The Detective Is Already Dead ) and Tatsuya Yano ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The Detective Is Already Dead ) are composing the music.

The anime will star Kensho Ono as Raust (pictured above left) and Kaori Maeda as Narusena (above right).

The "isekai buddy fantasy" story centers on the healer Raust and the martial artist Narusena. Raust is a member of a first-rate party, but he can only use the low-level magic "heal." The story follows Raust as he finds friends who recognize him and as he rises up in the world.

Kagekinoko launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2018, and the latest update was in December 2022. Futabasha published the fourth novel in print in August 2020.

Narumi's manga adaptation runs on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website. Futabasha published the eighth volume on December 28.