Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan Manga Gets Stage Play In July

Show runs from July 8-12 at Theater Sun-Mall in Tokyo

Gaku Kuze announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ( Uramichi Oniisan ) manga will get a stage play adaptation. The show will run from July 8-12 at the Theater Sun-Mall in Tokyo.

Kuze commemorated the announcement with an illustration.

The cast includes:

Ryuto Nishiumi as Uramichi Omota

Shin Nikaidō as Iketeru Daga

Ryōta Nakata as Tobikichi Usahara

as Tobikichi Usahara Shōichirō Ōmi as Mitsuo Kumatani

Maria Sawada as Utano Tadano

as Utano Tadano Kouki Taguchi as Tekito Derekida

Guren Shimada as Eddy Edei

Ryōsuke Ogura as Hanbee Kikaku

as Hanbee Kikaku Reiki Nakajima as Saito Uebu

Washio Syuuto as Matahiko Nekota

Gou Mikai will direct, and Vivi will write the screenplay.

The manga series centers on a 31-year-old man named Uramichi Omota who has two sides to his personality. He appears as the young man in charge of physical exercises on the educational program "Maman to Together." Although he has a fresh and upbeat demeanor on the show, he is actually a bit emotionally unstable. The manga reveals the less-than-sunny parts of life for young adults.



An anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2021 after a delay from its previously scheduled 2020 premiere. The anime's website cited "production issues" as the reason for the show's delay. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The manga debuted in 2017 in Ichijinsha and pixiv 's digital manga magazine Comic POOL. The manga previously won in the Web Manga category of Niconico 's third Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards, took second place in 2018's pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election," topped the same competition's "Indies" category in 2017, and also made the top 20 of Kono Manga ga Sugoi's ranking for female readers 2018 list.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English in print.

