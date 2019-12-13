Uramichi Oniisan Anime Reveals TV Format, 2020 Debut, Staff

The official website for the anime adaptation of Gaku Kuze 's Uramichi Oniisan manga revealed on Friday that the anime will be a television anime that will premiere in 2020. The site also revealed the show's staff.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Smile Down the Runway , Are You Lost? , Happy Sugar Life ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc. ( My Girlfriend is Shobitch ). Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Smile Down the Runway , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, Mizuki Takahashi ( The Ones Within ) is designing the characters, Kisuke Koizumi ( Dororo , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) is the sound director, and Kei Haneoka ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Negima!? ) is composing the music.

The cast of the anime will be the same as the cast for the manga's promotional videos, which include Hiroshi Kamiya as Uramichi Omota, Tomokazu Sugita as Uramichi's subordinate Tobikichi Usahara, Yūichi Nakamura as Uramichi's subordinate Mitsuo Kumagai, Mamoru Miyano as singer Iketeru Daga, and Nana Mizuki as singer Utano Tadano.

The manga series centers on a 31-year-old man named Uramichi Omota who has two sides to his personality. He appears as the young man in charge of physical exercises on the educational program "Maman to Together." Although he has a fresh and upbeat demeanor on the show, he is actually a bit emotionally unstable. The manga reveals the less-than-sunny parts of life for young adults.

The manga debuted in 2017 in Ichijinsha and pixiv 's digital manga magazine Comic POOL. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth volume on October 29. The manga previously won in the Web Manga category of Niconico 's third Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards, took second place in last year's pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election," topped the same competition's "Indies" category in 2017, and also made the top 20 of Kono Manga ga Sugoi's ranking for female readers 2018 list.