Life Lessons of Uramichi-Oniisan TV Anime Delayed From 2020 to 2021

The official website for the television anime of Gaku Kuze 's Life Lessons of Uramichi-Oniisan ( Uramichi Oniisan ) manga announced on Friday that the anime has been delayed from its scheduled 2021 premiere. The website cited "production issues" as the reason, and stated that the anime is now slated for 2021. The website will announce more details as soon as they are decided.

The manga series centers on a 31-year-old man named Uramichi Omota who has two sides to his personality. He appears as the young man in charge of physical exercises on the educational program "Maman to Together." Although he has a fresh and upbeat demeanor on the show, he is actually a bit emotionally unstable. The manga reveals the less-than-sunny parts of life for young adults.

The five main cast members are reprising their roles from the manga's promotional videos, which include Hiroshi Kamiya as Uramichi Omota, Tomokazu Sugita as Uramichi's subordinate Tobikichi Usahara, Yūichi Nakamura as Uramichi's subordinate Mitsuo Kumagai, Mamoru Miyano as singer Iketeru Daga, and Nana Mizuki as singer Utano Tadano.

In addition, Ryohei Kimura is playing Hanbee Kikaku, a member of MHK's sales planning department; Kenichi Suzumura is playing Saito Uebu, a member of the digital planning department; and Kensho Ono is playing Matahiko Nekota, manager of the in-story bar Cat Kick. The Japanese readings of the characters' names reference their respective roles.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Smile Down the Runway , Are You Lost? , Happy Sugar Life ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc ( My Girlfriend is Shobitch ). Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Smile Down the Runway , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, Mizuki Takahashi ( The Ones Within ) is designing the characters, Kisuke Koizumi ( Dororo , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) is the sound director, and Kei Haneoka ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Negima! ) is composing the music.

The manga debuted in 2017 in Ichijinsha and pixiv 's digital manga magazine Comic POOL. Ichijinsha published the manga's fifth volume in May. The manga previously won in the Web Manga category of Niconico 's third Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards, took second place in 2018's pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election," topped the same competition's "Indies" category in 2017, and also made the top 20 of Kono Manga ga Sugoi's ranking for female readers 2018 list.

Kodansha Comics announced that it will release the manga in English in print.