OceanVeil Streams Do You Like Big Girls?, Marika's Love Meter Malfunction Anime in Advance on March 13

Do You Like Big Girls?

Marika-chan wa Kōkando wa Bukkowareteiru

's new anime streaming platform announced on Monday that it will stream in advance the English-subtitled first episode of) and) anime on March 13 at 1:00 a.m. PDT/4:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, March 14).

The television anime of Gorō Aizome 's Do You Like Big Girls? manga will premiere in Japan in April.

The anime will star:

Sōta Warai is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki is in charge of series composition. Nagae Ashitaka is designing the characters. Neruneru is the color key artist. Momoko Satō is the art director. Shurakura Hōōin is the director of photography. Kōki Shinkai is the editor. Akinori Shiba is the sound director.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. Seven Seas describes the manga:

The big girl era has finally arrived!! Thanks to his sister's scheming ways, Sota was roped into becoming the hall director for the girl's varsity volleyball team. Being so short, he's the perfect target for their merciless teasing. Can the diminutive Sota stand up to these amazons and conquer the high hurdles of life in an all-girls dorm? For Sota and his harem of big girls, it's victory or bust!

Aizome launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Monthly Kissca magazine in 2014. The manga moved to Takeshobo 's GANMA! Plus website (later Takecomic) when Monthly Kissca ceased publication in January 2022. The manga is currently serializing on Takecomic. Takeshobo published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in June 2022. Seven Seas published the manga's fourth omnibus volume containing the original seventh and eighth volumes in August 2025.

Marika's Love Meter Malfunction

AnimeFesta

The television anime of'smanga will stream early onon March 13 at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT), with the "on-air version" (as opposed to the uncut version) free to stream. The anime will then run on theandtelevision channels on April 5 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 6 at 1:00 a.m. JST).

The anime will star:

Sumito Sasaki (The Share House's Secret Rule director, PriPara , The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Leo . Masamitsu Ōtake and Scenario Engineering Institute are in charge of series scripts, and Rena Nasu ( Ren Arisugawa Is Actually a Girl , Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ) is designing the characters. Marika Chitose, as voiced by Maaya Uchida performs the theme song "Hakaritai Kōkando."

Additional staff members are:

WWWave Corporation publishes the romantic comedy manga in English on its Coolmic platform, and it describes the story:

Confessing to my childhood friend Marika was impossible for someone as unpopular as me. So, I did what any desperate boy would do—I wished upon a shooting star! When I woke up, that dream had come true?! I could see a love meter for people, just like in a love simulation game. Once I realized this was real and not a dream I went straight to see Marika. Her love meter was so low it had broken and practically fallen all the way to hell! If she hated me so much why was she so nice?! Is this how she really felt or...?!

The manga launched in 2024, and Suiseisha has been publishing the manga digitally. Suiseisha will start publishing the manga in print with the first and second volumes on April 17.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .

Source: Email correspondence