Marika's Love Meter Malfunction Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Theme Song, March 13 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Rin Komugi 's Marika's Love Meter Malfunction ( Marika-chan wa Kōkando wa Bukkowareteiru ) manga revealed on Wednesday the anime's full promotional video, key visual, main cast, staff, and its advance streaming on AnimeFesta on March 13 (before its TV premiere on April 5). The video announces and previews the theme song "Hakaritai Kōkando" by Marika Chitose, as voiced by Maaya Uchida .

The anime will star:

Kōhei Amasaki as Kanata Kitami, a high school boy with a crush on his childhood friend, Marika

Maaya Uchida as Marika Chitose, Kanata's childhood friend who is very beautiful and popular in class

Ayasa Itō as Sayuki Toyotomi, an aloof girl who gives off troublemaking vibes in Kanata's class

Yurie Igoma as Kokona Mikasa, a cheerful girl in Kanata's class who loves romantic comedies

Rie Kugimiya as Niino Hidaka, a beautiful girl who moved from Italy

Sumito Sasaki ( The Share House's Secret Rule director, PriPara , The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Leo . Masamitsu Ōtake and Scenario Engineering Institute are in charge of series scripts, and Rena Nasu ( Ren Arisugawa Is Actually a Girl , Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members are:

The anime's first episode will stream early on AnimeFesta on March 13 at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST), with the "on-air version" (as opposed to the uncut version) free to stream. The anime will then run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels on April 5 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 6 at 1:00 a.m. JST).

WWWave Corporation publishes the romantic comedy manga in English on its Coolmic platform, and it describes the story:

Confessing to my childhood friend Marika was impossible for someone as unpopular as me. So, I did what any desperate boy would do—I wished upon a shooting star! When I woke up, that dream had come true?! I could see a love meter for people, just like in a love simulation game. Once I realized this was real and not a dream I went straight to see Marika. Her love meter was so low it had broken and practically fallen all the way to hell! If she hated me so much why was she so nice?! Is this how she really felt or...?!

The manga launched in 2024, and Suiseisha has been publishing the manga digitally. Suiseisha will start publishing the manga in print with the first and second volumes on April 17.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .