Medabots Card Robattle RB Game Launches for Switch on June 25

Card battler features online matchmaking

Imagineer announced with a teaser trailer on Tuesday that it will launch the Medarot Card Robattle RB ( Medabots Card Robattle RB) game for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on June 25.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

rhinoceros and stag beetles.)

The game is a 1v1 card battler featuring over 400 cards and online matchmaking. It will come in two versions: the Kabuto Version that starts with a shooting-type deck, and a Kuwagata Version that starts with a fighting-type deck. (As in previous games, the version names are also the Japanese names for the

Medarot Card Robattle RB will have a deluxe edition with a physical card deck, soundtrack CD, deluxe box, and complete guidebook.

Medarot Classics Plus , a game compilation for Nintendo Switch, shipped in November 2020. The collection featured a Kabuto Version and Kuwagata Version, with each including the respective Kabuto and Kuwagata versions of eight Medarot games.

Medarot Classics Plus is an updated version of the Medarot Classics Nintendo 3DS game compilation, which launched in Japan in December 2017. Medarot Navi, Medarot G, and Medarot 2: CORE were new additions to the Switch game compilation. The game compilation included a mechanic that allows players to clear mini-games by pressing and holding the button instead of mashing it.