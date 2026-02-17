Voice Actress Ai Furuhata Graduates from Love Live!'s AiScReam Unit

The official website for the Love Live! franchise announced on Tuesday that voice actress Ai Furihata (Ruby Kurosawa in Love Live! Sunshine!! ) will graduate from the unit AiScReam. Her last activity with the unit will be an episode of their podcast Love Live! Series Official Card Game presents AiScReam no Torokeru Time that will stream on March 27. Additionally, the unit will introduce two new members Miu Miyake (Ceras Yanagida Lilienfeld in Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club project) and Rina Endō (Mai Azabu in Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project), on the podcast episode that will stream on April 10.

AiScReam, with two other continuing members Aguri Ōnishi (Ayumu Uehara in Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ) and Wakana Ōkuma (Shiki Wakana in Love Live! Superstar!! ) launched as a limited-time unit with the concept of "Screaming for Love." The unit's debut single "Ai♡Scream!" launched in January 2025 and has exceeded 100 million streaming plays as of September 2025.

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! and Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club spinoffs.

The Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project was announced in February 2025. It is a school idol project created by 10 high school students of the Love Academy High School (shortened as L High) online satellite schools from all over Japan. Sakurako Kimino ( Love Live! franchise ) is credited for the original concept and the member text, and Hisayuki Tabata ( Fate/stay night : Unlimited Blade Works , two seasons) is designing the characters.