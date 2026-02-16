Company established in 1975

Japanese anime production company TMS Entertainment announced on Monday the company is absorbing its subsidiary Telecom Animation Film . TMS is assuming all rights and obligations of Telecom Animation Film , which is being dissolved.

Monday's issue of the Japanese government's Kanpō gazette posted the merger news.

Telecom Animation Film is known for its work on the Lupin III franchise, as well as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse , Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro , and many others.

Telecom Animation Film was founded in May 1975, and it cooperated on films with Tokyo Movie Shinsha , including international US-Japan productions.

TMS announced in January it has established a business partnership with Taiwanese animation studio R. Animation . The partnership is aimed at having both studios collaborate on anime production, as well as to share production knowledge and techniques.

Sources: Kanpō, Gamebiz via Matteo Caronna's Bluesky account