New Kamen Rider Agito Film Announces 8 More Cast Members

The staff for Agito -Chō Nōryoku Sensō- (Superpowered War), the new Kamen Rider movie project commemorating the franchise 's 55th anniversary, announced eight more cast members (which include veterans of the Kamen Rider franchise ) on Tuesday.

The newly announced cast members are (image above from top left to bottom right):

Yūchami (Yuna Kogawa) as Ruriko Aoi, an officer of G Unit (a police SWAT team which counters unidentified lifeforms)

Ryūsuke Komakine as Ōyama, a prison inmate

Yūki Imai as Kurotani, a person with superpowers collaborating with G Unit

Hiroaki Iwanaga as Rouge, a person with superpowers

Suzunosuke as Kitō, a person with superpowers

Kokoro Aoshima as Shibukawa, a person with superpowers

Satoshi Kanada as Hayami, a person with superpowers

Becky as Kasumi, Tohru Hojo's ex-fiancée

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

The new film's story is set in a world where people begin to awaken with super powers and misuse them, creating chaos. The drama and action unfolds with Makoto Hikawa in the center, a righteous man without special powers.

The original lead cast members of the 2001 live-action Kamen Rider Agito series, Jun Kaname and Toshiki Kashu , will both reprise their roles as Makoto Hikawa and Shouichi Tsugami, respectively.

Other returning cast members include:

The series' staff also returns with director Ryūta Tasaki , screenwriter Toshiki Inoue , and executive producers Shinichiro Shirakura , Naomi Takebe , and Hideaki Tsukada .

The Kamen Rider Agito live-action series ran for 51 episodes in Japan from 2001 to 2002.

Hideaki Anno 's live-action film Shin Kamen Rider opened in Japan in March 2023. Fathom Events began screening the film in North American theaters in May 2023.

The recent Fūto Tantei manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

The FUUTO PI anime, based on Fūto Tantei , premiered in August 2022. The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise . The manga also inspired the Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō ( Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull ) anime film, which screened for a limited time in Japanese theaters in November 2024. The film tells the story of the beginning of Kamen Rider W .