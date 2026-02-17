News
Yūsha no Rokkotsu TV Anime Announces New Cast Member, Opening Song

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Comedy trio Panther's Takahiro Ogata joins cast; Shukatsu Club performs opening song "Tensei Ganbō"

The official website for the television anime of Antai's Megami "Isekai Tensei Nani ni Naritai Desu ka" Ore "Yūsha no Rokkotsu de" (Goddess: "What Do You Want to Turn Into When You're Reincarnated in Another World?" Me: "Into a Hero's Rib") light novel series opened on Tuesday. The website announced another cast member and the opening theme song "Tensei Ganbō" by rock band Shukatsu Club for the anime. Takahiro Ogata of the comedy trio Panther voices voice the hero Jiyōku in the series. The website also presented a new teaser visual drawn by comedian and creator Cookie!, who will also be in charge of the anime's opening sequence.  

Image via Yūsha no Rokkotsu anime's X/Twitter account
©安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会
Image via www.instagram.com
© 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会

The anime will premiere in April. 

The fantasy story is set in an alternate world where one can choose the form in which one is reincarnated — but choices like the "demon king" or the "hero with cheat skills in a harem" are so popular that one would have to wait in line for one to 50 thousand years. So, our protagonist chooses to be reincarnated over and over again into other bizarre forms, such as the rib of a hero with cheat skills in a harem story's happy ending, a hermit crab, or a vegetable.

The cast includes:

Kana AsumiYuka IguchiMarina InoueYūji UedaYūma UchidaMegumi OgataNobuhiko OkamotoTomoko KanedaAyako KawasumiAyana TaketatsuShigeru ChibaMiina TominagaKazuya NakaiYōko HikasaNobuyuki HiyamaYoshikazu HiranoMinori FujideraMaxwell PowersRica MatsumotoShinichirō MikiAyumu Murase, and more are also cast members in unspecified roles.

Yasufumi Soejima (Ensemble Stars!) is directing the anime at the studios Qzil.la and S.o.KKōpo and Kagiji Kumanomata (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle) are credited for the image illustrations and original animation character designs, respectively. Zipper Sōjō is in charge of series scripts, and Miki Matsumoto (Roll Over and DieUglymug, EpicfighterSummer Time Rendering) is designing the characters. Yūta UrakiKayo KonishiYukio KondōNomi (VSQ sports), and Shunya Watanabe are composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Antai launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in November 2017, and Takarajimasha began publishing it in print with illustrations by Mebaru (The Water Magician) in January 2021.

Sources: Yūsha no Rokkotsu anime's website, Comic Natalie


