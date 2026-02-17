Yūsha no Rokkotsu TV Anime Announces New Cast Member, Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Antai 's Megami "Isekai Tensei Nani ni Naritai Desu ka" Ore "Yūsha no Rokkotsu de" (Goddess: "What Do You Want to Turn Into When You're Reincarnated in Another World?" Me: "Into a Hero's Rib") light novel series opened on Tuesday. The website announced another cast member and the opening theme song "Tensei Ganbō" by rock band Shukatsu Club for the anime. Takahiro Ogata of the comedy trio Panther voices voice the hero Jiyōku in the series. The website also presented a new teaser visual drawn by comedian and creator Cookie!, who will also be in charge of the anime's opening sequence.

Image via www.instagram.com © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会

The anime will premiere in April.

The fantasy story is set in an alternate world where one can choose the form in which one is reincarnated — but choices like the "demon king" or the "hero with cheat skills in a harem" are so popular that one would have to wait in line for one to 50 thousand years. So, our protagonist chooses to be reincarnated over and over again into other bizarre forms, such as the rib of a hero with cheat skills in a harem story's happy ending, a hermit crab, or a vegetable.

The cast includes:

Kana Asumi , Yuka Iguchi , Marina Inoue , Yūji Ueda , Yūma Uchida , Megumi Ogata , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Tomoko Kaneda , Ayako Kawasumi , Ayana Taketatsu , Shigeru Chiba , Miina Tominaga , Kazuya Nakai , Yōko Hikasa , Nobuyuki Hiyama , Yoshikazu Hirano , Minori Fujidera , Maxwell Powers , Rica Matsumoto , Shinichirō Miki , Ayumu Murase , and more are also cast members in unspecified roles.

Yasufumi Soejima ( Ensemble Stars! ) is directing the anime at the studios Qzil.la and S.o.K . Kōpo and Kagiji Kumanomata ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) are credited for the image illustrations and original animation character designs, respectively. Zipper Sōjō is in charge of series scripts, and Miki Matsumoto ( Roll Over and Die , Uglymug, Epicfighter , Summer Time Rendering ) is designing the characters. Yūta Uraki , Kayo Konishi , Yukio Kondō , Nomi (VSQ sports), and Shunya Watanabe are composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Antai launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in November 2017, and Takarajimasha began publishing it in print with illustrations by Mebaru ( The Water Magician ) in January 2021.

Sources: Yūsha no Rokkotsu anime's website, Comic Natalie



