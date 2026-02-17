Aniplex Appoints International Business Head Shu Nishimoto as New President

Image via Sony © Sony

announced on Monday that(pictured right), a current executive officer and the senior manager of the International Business Department of, will replace(pictured below) as's representative director and president on April 1. Iwakami himself will be transition to representative director and chair of

Sony Music Entertainment previously announced this month that it is promoting Iwakami to become its president and representative director of its board, effective April 1. Iwakami will also serve as Group CEO and Business Group CEO in charge of visual and character business.

Additionally, Nishimoto and Tomonori Ochikoshi (an Aniplex board director and executive vice president) will serve as executive officers at Sony Music Entertainment .

Nishimoto joined Aniplex in 2009. He transferred to Aniplex of America in 2014 and became its president in 2017. He became an executive officer of Aniplex in 2022. He has been an executive producer of many Aniplex titles, including those in the Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/stay night , and Sword Art Online franchises.

Fate/Grand Order

As producer and head of, Iwakami has been involved in many of the company's productions, including the hit anime film. He was also involved in recenttie-in anime, including thetelevision anime and theanime films. Iwakami was given theaward by the Watanabe Foundation for Music & Culture of the Watanabe Production company in 2021, in honor of promoting the development of pop culture.