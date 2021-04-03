Evangelion's Hideaki Anno Writes, Directs Shin Kamen Rider Film for March 2023

Anno: I want to give back a little for the gifts the TV shows gave me 5 decades ago

Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla) is writing and directing Shin Kamen Rider , a live-action film that will open in March 2023. The " Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Project Unveiling" event made the announcement on Saturday. The Toei production credits Shotaro Ishinomori as the original creator of Japan's iconic superhero.

Anno said, "Five decades ago, almost every grade school boy was enthralled by the life-size hero Kamen Rider . I was no exception. I launched this project out of the desire to give back a little for the great gifts I received from the TV shows five decades ago, in the form of a movie five decades later."

Anno noted that the project launched with the first planning memos six years ago. However, the production schedule slipped due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), so the opening date has been pushed back about two years later than previously planned.

Toei presented a Kamen Rider 50th anniversary memorial video edited by Anno. The first Kamen Rider television series premiered on this day exactly half a century ago.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Anno is the writer and chief director of the Shin Godzilla film and the writer of the upcoming Shin Ultraman film.

Toei announced earlier on Saturday that Fūto Tantei , a sequel manga to the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series, is getting an anime series titled FUUTO PI that is slated to launch in summer 2022. Funimation confirmed on Friday that it will stream the series.

Toei also announced on Saturday that filmmaker Kazuya Shiraishi will direct Kamen Rider BLACK Sun , a new series based on Kamen Rider BLACK . The series will launch in spring 2022, and will be a reboot that aims to appeal to adult viewers.

Source: Mantan Web