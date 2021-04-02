Kamen Rider W Sequel Manga Fuuto PI Gets Anime Series Coming to Funimation in 2022

Toei announced on Saturday that the Fūto Tantei manga is getting an anime series titled FUUTO PI that is currently planned to launch in summer 2022. The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise . Funimation confirmed on Friday that it will stream the series when it releases.

The manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada is supervising the manga. Katsuya Terada ( Blood: The Last Vampire , Silk Road Kids ) is credited for creature design. As with the original series, the new sequel is once again set in Fūto city and focuses on the characters Shotaro Hidari and Philip.

Toei describes the manga:

FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip,

But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city.

Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city.

It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.

Toei also announced on Saturday that filmmaker Kazuya Shiraishi will direct Kamen Rider BLACK Sun , a new series based on Kamen Rider BLACK . The series will launch in spring 2022, and will be a reboot that aims to appeal to adult viewers. Kamen Rider BLACK originally aired from October 1987 to October 1988.

