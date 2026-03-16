Hirayasumi Anime's Teaser Unveils Staff, January 2027 Debut

Viz Media announced via a teaser video on Monday that its anime of Keigo Shinzō 's Hirayasumi manga (a co-production with Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd and Production +h. ) will premiere in 2027. The video also revealed the anime's staff and teaser visual, and the Japanese version of the video reports that the anime will premiere in Japan on the NHK General channel in January 2027.

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Image courtesy of Viz Media © Keigo Shinzo/Shogakukan/Hirayasumi Project

Kei Suezawa ( Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot - Wandering: Agateram , FLCL Progressive ) is directing the anime at Production +h. Naoyuki Asano ( Urusei Yatsura , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Mr. Osomatsu ) is designing the characters. Mika Nishimura ( Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction , Typhoon Noruda ) is the art director. Kaori Sawada ( What Did You Eat Yesterday? , When Spring Comes ) is composing the music.

Viz describes the story:

At 29 years old, carefree Hiroto Ikuta doesn't have a girlfriend, a full-time job, or a plan for the future—and he couldn't be happier. Hiroto's breezy attitude isn't easy for everyone to understand, though. In a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, Hiroto and the people around him are all just doing their best to figure out this thing called life.

Shinzō launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 30, and the series has over 1.1 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga was nominated for the 15th Manga Taisho awards in January 2022, ranked #18 in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in December 2022, nominated for the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2023, and nominated for Best Continuing Manga Series in the 2nd American Manga Awards.

The series also inspired a live-action series, which premiered on NHK on November 3.

Denpa has licensed Shinzō's Holiday Junction collection of short manga. The book contains seven one-shot manga. Shogakukan shipped the book in Japan in July 2016.