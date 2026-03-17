Manga Creator Majuro Kaname Dies

Kaname died in February while drafting 14th chapter of new manga

Image via Amazon © Majuro Kaname, Sōsō Sakakibara, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

The editorial staff of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Tuesday that manga creator Majuro Kaname died in February. Kaname had been in the middle of working on the draft for the 14th chapter of their Doku o Kurawaba Sakura Made manga when they died. Their family held a private funeral.

The staff of Weekly Shōnen Magazine added that they currently have the story of Doku o Kurawaba Sakura Made up to its 13th chapter. To honor the wishes of Kaname's family, as well as the illustrator of the manga Takahiro Ōbata, the staff will continue serializing the manga up to its 13th chapter, and will release the second and final compiled book volume of the manga containing the 13th chapter.

Kaname and Ōbata launched the manga on Kodansha 's Getsu Maga Kichi website in October 2025.

Kodansha USA Publishing released Kaname and Sōsō Sakakibara 's Can You Just Die, My Darling? (seen right) manga digitally in English. Kaname and Sakakibara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in its debut issue in April 2015, but moved it to Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2017. Kodansha published 10 volumes for the manga. The manga then changed its title to Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- . The series changed to digital-only publication in June 2020. The manga ended in January 2021.