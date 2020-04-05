'Can You Just Die, My Darling?' Manga Changes to Digital Publication

The May issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Monday that Majuro Kaname and Sōsō Sakakibara 's Can You Just Die, My Darling? ( Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine ) manga is switching to a digital-only publication. The manga's next chapter will feature in both the June issue of Shōnen Magazine R (which changed to a digital-only publication in December) on May 20, and the digital version of the July issue of Monthly Shonen Magazine on June 6.

Monthly Shonen Magazine had teased in February 2019 that the manga had entered its final arc as of March 2019.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

"I want to kill you." Taku Kamishiro's crush on Mika Hanazono had always been one sided, until one fateful day, his feelings turn into murderous impulse instead … You won't be able to predict what each new page will bring!

Kaname and Sakakibara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in its debut issue in April 2015, but moved it to Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2017. Kodansha published 10 volumes for the manga. The manga then changed its title to Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- , and Kodansha published the second volume of the new title on November 15.