Ado, Yoasobi Perform at Lollapalooza 2026

Japanese singer Ado and musical duo YOASOBI announced on Wednesday that they will be performing at Lollapalooza 2026. The music festival will take place in Chicago's Grant Park between July 30 and August 2, but neither have revealed on which day they will perform.

YOASOBI state this is their second appearance at the annual event. The duo made their Lollapalooza debut in 2023.

Lollapalooza 2026 is also set to headline Charli xcx, Tate McRae, Lorde, Olivia Dean, John Summit, Jenni, The Smashing Pumpkins , and The xx. The full lineup is available on Lollapalooza's website.