The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World Novels Get Anime

Happinet announced on Wednesday that Yoneori 's The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World ( Suterare Seijo no Isekai Gohan Tabi: Kakure Skill de Camping Car o Shōkan Shimashita ) light novel series will receive an anime adaptation this year, and presented the anime's teaser visual, main cast, and main staff members.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

The light novels' story centers on Rin Takanashi, a working adult, around thirty years old, who is into camping and tabletop role-playing games. She was summoned as a saint to another world with a beautiful high school girl, but her "Motor House" (Camper Van) and "Survival" skills were deemed garbage by the prince and she is instantly exiled. Rin discovers that her skills are actually useful in special environments, and she decides to continue her hobbies of solo camping and cooking in the other world. Using her skills to summon her dream camper van, she sets off on her own foodie roadtrip and meet wonderful companions along the way.

The anime stars:

Sora Tokui as Rin Takanashi

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

Yūki Ono as Vil, a shrewd dragul demon adventurer and the leader of the party called the Gluttony Table. He is the first being Rin encounters on her journey (not counting those who exiled her) and treats him to a meal.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Once Upon a Witch's Death , Zenryoku Usagi , Hakushon Daimaō 2020 ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Kakushigoto , Synduality: Noir ) is in charge of series scripts, the novels' illustrator Akane Nitou is credited for the original character designs, that Izumi Ishii is drawing. Ankichi Kobo is credited for production assistance.

Yoneori launched the story on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2019. Kadokawa started publishing the novels with illustration by Nitou in 2020. The sixth novel volume shipped in May 2024. Nana Kogami launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2020. Kadokawa shipped the manga's fourth compiled book volume in May 2025.

Source: Press release

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