Masanao Kawajiri's Cherry and Virgin Film Reveals 2027 Opening in Video

Film about erotic manga artist, fujōshi's relationship was announced 5 years ago

The staff for Masanao Kawajiri 's original film Cherry and Virgin unveiled the "latest video" for the film on Wednesday. The video announces that the film will open in 2027.

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Image via Cherry and Virgin's Motion Gallery page ©2027東映ビデオ

The movie was originally announced in 2021, and was slated to open in 2022.

The film centers on Ryō and Ami. Ryō is a 32-year-old erotic manga artist who is not used to being around women. Ami is a 28-year-old fujōshi who does not have a good impression of men, and who has struck out in her own dreams of become of professional creator. The story follows their relationship after they meet by coincidence. The film will feature rotoscoping, as well as manga and live-action elements.

The film stars Takashi Ōkado and Yaeko Kiyose .

Toei Video is producing and distributing the film, which is both Kawajiri's first feature film and first commercial effort.

Kawajiri ( Stella Women's Academy, High School Division Class C3 ) previously directed the "Aru Nihon no Egaki Shōnen" ("A Japanese Boy Who Draws") hybrid short that featured animation as a base but also featured live-action and manga panels. The 20-minute short won an Excellence Award at the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2020.

The Motion Gallery crowdfunding site raised funds for the film in 2021, raising 2,740,730 yen (about US$17,200 in current conversion).