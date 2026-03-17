Interest
Street Fighter 6 Collaborates with Mega Man Franchise

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
“Kick off 25 years of Mega Man Battle Network & the upcoming release of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection"

sf6-mega-man-sfbn
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM
CAPCOM announced on Monday that its Mega Man Star Force and Mega Man Battle Network games will collaborate within the Street Fighter 6 game. The collaboration began on Tuesday, and players who log into Street Fighter 6 during the event period will receive collaboration items. CAPCOM added that Street Fighter 6's Battle Hub will “get a new makeover, and we're running a special Street Voter event!”

CAPCOM asked fans to “kick off 25 years of Mega Man Battle Network and the upcoming release of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection with free collab items in Street Fighter 6!” It teased the crossover with an image of Mega Man from Mega Man Star Force performing what appears to be Street Fighter 6 character Chun Li's Lightening Kicks:

Sources: Street Fighter's X/Twitter account, Mega Man's X/Twitter account

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