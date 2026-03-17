Street Fighter 6 Collaborates with Mega Man Franchise

“Kick off 25 years of Mega Man Battle Network & the upcoming release of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection"

Image via x.com ©CAPCOM

CAPCOM

Announcing a special collaboration with the Mega Man Star Force & Battle Network series starting Mar 17.



We're giving all players who log in during the collab some items!



During this event, the Battle Hub will also get a new makeover, and we're running a special Street Voter… pic.twitter.com/pLkN3R4JXg — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 16, 2026

announced on Monday that itsandgames will collaborate within thegame. The collaboration began on Tuesday, and players who log intoduring the event period will receive collaboration items.added thatBattle Hub will “get a new makeover, and we're running a special Street Voter event!”

CAPCOM asked fans to “kick off 25 years of Mega Man Battle Network and the upcoming release of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection with free collab items in Street Fighter 6!” It teased the crossover with an image of Mega Man from Mega Man Star Force performing what appears to be Street Fighter 6 character Chun Li's Lightening Kicks:

Kick off 25 years of Mega Man Battle Network and the upcoming release of #MegaManStarForce Legacy Collection with free collab items in Street Fighter 6! https://t.co/C7zrIuQJuf pic.twitter.com/Q7PSARQLRt — Mega Man (@MegaMan) March 16, 2026