Interest
Street Fighter 6 Collaborates with Mega Man Franchise
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Announcing a special collaboration with the Mega Man Star Force & Battle Network series starting Mar 17.— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 16, 2026
We're giving all players who log in during the collab some items!
During this event, the Battle Hub will also get a new makeover, and we're running a special Street Voter… pic.twitter.com/pLkN3R4JXg
CAPCOM asked fans to “kick off 25 years of Mega Man Battle Network and the upcoming release of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection with free collab items in Street Fighter 6!” It teased the crossover with an image of Mega Man from Mega Man Star Force performing what appears to be Street Fighter 6 character Chun Li's Lightening Kicks:
Kick off 25 years of Mega Man Battle Network and the upcoming release of #MegaManStarForce Legacy Collection with free collab items in Street Fighter 6! https://t.co/C7zrIuQJuf pic.twitter.com/Q7PSARQLRt— Mega Man (@MegaMan) March 16, 2026
Sources: Street Fighter's X/Twitter account, Mega Man's X/Twitter account