Midnight Diner Live-Action Series Gets New Season This Fall

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series adaptation of Yarō Abe 's Shinya Shokudō ( The Midnight Diner or La Cantine de Minuit ) manga revealed that a new season has been greenlit, which is scheduled to debut this fall. The new show is the sixth live-action series for the manga, with the last one debuting seven years ago in 2019. Kaoru Kobayashi returns to reprise his role as Master.

Netflix began streaming the fifth live-action series in October 2019. Jōji Matsuoka , Nobuhiro Yamashita , and Shōtarō Kobayashi returned from previous series to direct the fifth one. The fourth series began streaming on Netflix under the title Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories in 2016.

Abe's manga centers on the proprietor of a small, mysterious cafeteria in Shinjuku and his customers. The cafeteria opens at midnight to fix customers any dish they request. The manga was nominated for the bookseller-selected Manga Taishō ("Cartoon Grand Prize") in 2009. The manga was also nominated for Angoulême's Best Comic Award and Audience Award in 2018.

The manga also inspired two live-action films starring Kaoru Kobayashi as Master. A Chinese live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in China in 2019. Well Go USA released the Chinese live-action film on Blu-ray Disc in 2021.