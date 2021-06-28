Well Go USA Releases Chinese Live-Action Midnight Diner/Shinya Shokudō Film on BD in August

Tony Leung Ka Fai directs, stars in film that debuted in 2019

The City on Fire entertainment news website reported on Wednesday that Well Go USA will release the Chinese live-action film adaptation of Yarō Abe 's Shinya Shokudō ( The Midnight Diner or La Cantine de Minuit ) manga on Blu-ray Disc on August 17.

Well Go USA describes the series:

A small, counter-only restaurant, open daily from midnight to 7, is lovingly helmed by its mysterious owner and chef, a quiet enigma who provides no menu yet can make any dish the customer desires. Year after year, people flock from far and wide to the mysterious Midnight Diner to share their stories, savor delicious home cooking, and finally, to leave refreshed, feeling equally full and ready for their next adventure.

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai directed the film as his directorial debut, and also starred in the film. The film opened in China in 2019.

Abe's manga centers on the proprietor of a small, mysterious cafeteria in Shinjuku and his customers. The cafeteria opens at midnight to fix customers any dish they request. The manga was nominated for the bookseller-selected Manga Taishō ("Cartoon Grand Prize") in 2009. The manga was also nominated for Angoulême's Best Comic Award and Audience Award in 2018.

The manga has inspired several Japanese live-action television series and two live-action films starring Kaoru Kobayashi as Master. The fourth season began streaming on Netflix under the title Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories in 2016. Netflix then began streaming the fifth season in October 2019.

The manga has also inspired a Chinese live-action television series and a Korean live-action television series.

Source: City on Fire (JJ Bona)