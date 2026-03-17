My Hero Ultra Impact Game Ends Service on May 18

Mobile game launched in February 2022

Image via My Hero Ultra Impact game's website © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero Ultra Impact game announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on May 18. The official English X/Twitter account for the game also announced the end of service for the global edition.

Purchase of premium Hero Gems currency ended on Tuesday. The staff will share information at a later date on the refund process, although users can continue to use premium currency in their inventory until the end of service.

The game will run a finale campaign with daily free 10x Recruits.

The game launched for iOS and Android device on in February 2022.

The "explosive quirk-based hero battle RPG" is free to play, but has optional purchasable in-game items. The game has a "casual Quirk battle" mode for three-vs-three battle as well as a story mode that retells stories from the manga and anime. The app also features special illustrations that players can collect in-game. Lastly, players can create and customize a "Hero Base" in the game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero Academia: All's Justice game launched worldwide on February 6 (February 5 in Japan) for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Kōhei Horikoshi ended the magazine serialization of the original My Hero Academia manga in August 2024 (although he added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024). The anime adaptation premiered its final season on October 4. The anime will get a bonus episode titled "More," based on the manga's extra 431st chapter following the original finale, on May 2.

Source: My Hero Ultra Impact game's website and X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.