My Hero Academia Anime Gets 1 'More' Bonus Episode, Concert World Tour

Episode based on manga's bonus chapter following finale debuts on May 2

TOHO announced during the Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday that the My Hero Academia anime will get a new bonus episode titled "More," based on the manga's extra 431st chapter following the original finale, on May 2. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, except Asia. TOHO also revealed the " My Hero Academia in Concert" world tour, featuring composer Yūki Hayashi and scenes from the anime, which will start on May 30, 2026. Finally, the company unveiled a new teaser visual and logo commemorating the anime's 10 year anniversary. The 10th anniversary is on April 3, 2026. More projects and events will be announced in the future. The event also revealed a special video of the series' final season:

(Turn on closed caption button for English subtitles)

The new visual features 10 depictions of protagonist Deku thorughout the series:

Image courtesy of TOHO © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Image courtesy of TOHO © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

The company shared a logo for the concert:

Image courtesy of TOHO © 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

The anime's eighth and final season debuted on October 4 on YTV and NTV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan, and began streaming its English dub on October 18. The final episode of the anime aired on December 13.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016.

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it in August 2024. He added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also published the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April 2024.