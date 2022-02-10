My Hero Ultra Impact Game Launches for iOS, Android

Launch trailers streamed for free-to-play battle RPG

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the My Hero Ultra Impact game for iOS and Android device on Wednesday. The company streamed launch trailers:

The "explosive quirk-based hero battle RPG" is free to play, but has optional purchasable in-game items. The game has a "casual Quirk battle" mode for three-vs-three battle as well as a story mode that retells stories from the manga and anime. The app also features special illustrations that players can collect in-game. Lastly, players can create and customize a "Hero Base" in the game.

The franchise has previously inspired the My Hero Academia : The Strongest Hero and My Hero Academia Smash Tap smartphone games, the My Hero Academia Gekitotsu! Heroes Battle arcade game, as well as the My Hero Academia Battle For All, My Hero One's Justice , and My Hero One's Justice 2 console games. The series is also getting the My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble game for consoles.

Sources: My Hero: Ultra Impact game's Twitter account, Bandai Namco 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.