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Chuck Hashi asks:

"One of the most anticipated anime adaptations of spring 2026 isn't going to Crunchyroll , Netflix , or Amazon in North America. Instead, TV Asahi is putting Akane-banashi on a dedicated YouTube channel for free. What's going on here? Aren't they leaving a ton of money on the table?"

Full disclosure: In addition to writing ANSWERMAN, I am a consultant and strategist in the anime distribution space, including working with Japanese companies to bring programming to YouTube and other social video platforms. TV Asahi , which is broadcasting Akane-banashi , is not a disinterested party to me; however, they did not consult me regarding the Akane-banashi YouTube distribution strategy.

I reached out to the Akane-banashi Anime Production Committee for a comment, and they responded. Their answers are integrated throughout this column. Note: this decision was made by the full production committee , not TV Asahi alone. Mr. Kazuki Endo of TV Asahi , who serves as the lead of the production committee , is the producer for the title.

First, let's establish what we're actually talking about. Akane-banashi is widely regarded as one of the most successful "non-battle" series in Weekly Shōnen Jump today. Ranked second in the Manga Taishō, third in the Next Manga Award, nominated for the Kodansha Manga Award, and endorsed by both Hideaki Anno and Eiichiro Oda , it now has over 3 million copies in circulation. The anime, produced by ZEXCS and directed by Ayumu Watanabe , premieres April 4 on TV Asahi 's "IMAnimation" block, with a world premiere at the Japan Society in New York on April 1. TV Asahi is launching a dedicated " Akane-banashi Global" YouTube channel that will carry full episodes free of charge across North America and Latin America, with the trailer already available in English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

As of now, there is no confirmation that the series is coming to Crunchyroll or Netflix . For a title of this pedigree, that is seldom seen. To understand the strategy behind the global launch of Akane-banashi , I was fortunate to have the opportunity to ask the production committee some questions about the upcoming launch. But, before we get to the business side of things, we first need to understand what the show is actually about.

UNDERSTANDING RAKUGO

Rakugo (落語 — literally "fallen words") is a 400-year-old form of Japanese solo comic storytelling rooted in humorous anecdotes told by Buddhist monks during the Edo period. A single performer, the rakugoka, sits cross-legged on a cushion armed with nothing but a paper fan (sensu) and a hand towel (tenugui), using only voice, facial expression, gaze, and gestures to conjure entire worlds and multiple characters. Looking left signals higher status; looking right, lower. The performance begins with a makura, a type of warm-up monologue connecting the performer to the audience, before building to an ochi, the "fall" or punchline that gives the art its name. The training is punishing: years of apprenticeship ascending from zenza to futatsume to the master rank of shin'uchi, which is the very rank Akane is chasing, and that her father was aiming for as well.

Today, Japan has over a thousand professional rakugoka; the art form is experiencing a genuine revival among younger generations, and there is even a growing international "English Rakugo" scene. Its most prominent practitioner, Canadian-born Katsura Sunshine, will perform at both the Japan Society premiere and Anime Boston in April, which tells you how seriously the committee is taking the cultural bridge-building dimension of this launch.

On that point, the production committee was clear that this cultural bridge-building is fully intentional, not incidental.

“With the rise of recent works such as 'Kokuho' and 'SHOGUN,' we are seeing more and more content that reflects the growing interest in Japanese history and traditional culture. In that sense, because “ Akane-banashi ” also features rakugo, we believe it can serve as a valuable opportunity to draw greater attention to rakugo itself. From that perspective, Master Katsura Sunshine can be said to be someone who has been at the forefront of promoting rakugo to wider audiences, and we are truly delighted that this collaboration will allow even more people to discover the charm of not only “ Akane-banashi ” but also the broader appeal of rakugo.”

Rakugo is not a dead art. Akane-banashi , the manga, has been proving that for four years. The question is whether the production committee 's YouTube strategy can prove it to the rest of the world.

WHAT WERE THE STREAMING COMPANIES' REACTIONS?

One noticeable omission from the August 2025 anime announcement through Jump Festa in December is that no streaming deal was ever mentioned. That's six months of unusual silence for a prestige Jump adaptation. Crunchyroll , Netflix , and Amazon all justify their minimum guarantees against projected subscriber acquisition data. The comparable data for rakugo-themed anime is not encouraging by those metrics. The greatest rakugo anime ever made, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū (2016), was acclaimed by critics. However, it did not become a major breakout hit outside of its already dedicated fan base. Whether Akane-banashi was formally declined or whether the production committee calculated that the asking price wouldn't be met, the result is the same.

I asked the production committee whether YouTube had always been the plan for international distribution, or whether Akane-banashi had gone through a formal streaming pitch process first. If the latter, what ultimately led you here?

"If we had to choose between the former or the latter, it would be the latter. We had initially been pitching the project to various streaming services, but since it ultimately resulted in a non-exclusive deal, it became possible to distribute it on other platforms as well. We had originally planned to produce some of the subtitles ourselves, so a discussion arose about whether we should release them on YouTube under those circumstances. That led us to take on this challenge in a new format, allowing a wider range of fans to enjoy it."

So, it was rather a non-exclusive streaming deal that unlocked the YouTube option. There is a streaming partner somewhere in this picture, and the committee noted that they cannot name it yet, pending further discussions. The recent YouTube reveal doesn't look like a surprise pivot after all, but more like the conclusion of a deliberate, multi-track process.

It would be wrong to frame this purely as a "streamers said no" situation because it misses the far more interesting story. Don't forget! Passion projects possess a different logic.

THE ENDO FACTOR

TV Asahi producer Kazuki Endo began his career with TV Asahi in 2016, working on later installments of their evergreen kids franchises as well as anime targeted to the young adult audience, such as SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary , the multiple-award-winning The Dangers in My Heart , and the upcoming Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia adaptation with Science SARU . Perhaps this experience has earned the producer enough trust within the committee to pursue this particular project.

A personal rakugo fan since childhood, Endo pitched Shueisha for the rights and built the production around shared enthusiasm, recruiting director Ayumu Watanabe specifically because Watanabe is also a rakugo devotee. The cast, including Anna Nagase , Rie Takahashi , and Takuya Eguchi , underwent genuine rakugo training, and a “behind the scenes” clip was shown at an Anime NYC 2025 preview panel to a strong reaction.

That said, the production committee was specific on this point: Endo's proposal was the starting point, not the final word.

I asked the committee how much creative and commercial latitude he has in shaping the distribution strategy, and whether the YouTube decision was his to make or a broader corporate one.

“Endo has loved rakugo since childhood, and that passion is shared not only by him but also by the director and staff involved in this project, all of whom are creating the work with genuine enthusiasm for both rakugo and “ Akane-banashi .” Regarding distribution on YouTube , Endo's proposal served as the starting point, and because this would be a major challenge for TV Asahi , it was carefully reviewed within the company. Ultimately, taking into account the nature of the work, the entire committee made the decision, and it became possible thanks to the cooperation and coordination of many people both inside and outside the organization.”

It is clear that the people making this show love the material and are prepared to take real risks with it. Does that mean YouTube is the more appropriate home for the series than Crunchyroll , who have enjoyed numerous "niche" breakout hits over the past several years? I really don't know. But there is a broader context that explains why the question is even being asked.

WHY YOUTUBE MAKES SENSE

REMOW 's "It's Anime" FAST channel launched on Samsung TV Plus in July 2025 and built nearly 100 million YouTube views in under a year. My Deer Friend Nokotan 's first episode alone crossed 5 million views. It is a pretty successful proof of concept that has helped to change minds at the committee and boardroom level. Akane-banashi won't even be the only YouTube -native anime this spring; Kadokawa 's Odekake Kozame launches its second season the same way in April, and you can now watch the new Neon Genesis Evangelion short anime on the platform too. The industry is moving beyond the novelty phase and developing YouTube -first as a genuine licensing category.

YouTube offers three things that Crunchyroll cannot: audience ownership, first-party data, and the compounding flywheel effect. When a show airs on Crunchyroll , Crunchyroll owns the viewer relationship. That can be described as the behavioral data that tells you who your audience actually is and who stays with the platform. On YouTube , TV Asahi owns the channel: subscriber demographics, watch time, replay hotspots, and which markets showed up organically. That intelligence is extraordinarily valuable for any broadcaster with ambitions beyond a single season. Add YouTube 's ad-supported revenue model - direct income on every view, no minimum guarantee negotiation required, and for a title the major streamers may have undervalued, the economics can be more favorable than a modest MG.

The larger ambition is brand-building. While not anime, Cocomelon has built hundreds of millions of YouTube subscribers before accepting a multi-million-dollar Netflix deal and is now the second-largest preschool brand in the world by merchandise sales. Contrary to a stubborn strain of out-of-date thinking within our industry, the YouTube audience doesn't provide a promotional context for a streaming deal. It is much more foundational than that. It forms the basis of the brand's entire commercial value. Akane-banashi faces steeper accessibility challenges than nursery rhymes, but the structural logic is sound. A large, engaged global audience becomes a brand asset, generating merchandise, theatrical events, and premium streaming deals on far better terms than are available today.

MEASURING SUCCESS

What does success look like at the end of the season? I asked the production committee , and their answer was deliberately non-commercial:

"Rather than setting numerical targets, we simply hope it becomes a work that stays in the hearts of as many people as possible. Through the protagonist Akane, the story depicts the determination to work hard toward a goal, as well as the way she overcomes repeated setbacks and failures through her own resilience and the support of those around her. We believe it is a story that anyone can relate to and feel compelled to cheer for."

Fans have been asking about an English dub , and that's an understandable question, though the committee has made no announcement on the subject, and a non-exclusive streaming deal doesn't preclude one. My own perspective on the dub question is this, for what it's worth. A major strength of operating dedicated international YouTube channels is that it allows the operator to build large and demonstrably engaged foreign-language audiences. That data becomes a compelling case to bring to any future licensing conversation, and that can help determine all manner of strategic and commercial decision-making around the project moving forward.

THE VERDICT

Akane-banashi premieres April 4. Whether the strategy works depends on execution: whether the production committee invests in the channel with genuine energy, builds community, and follows the show with merchandise and events that convert viewers into customers. The manga's credentials are impeccable. The production is in the hands of people who love the source material. And for anime fans, more options about where and how to watch can only be a good thing, even if one of those options is simply pressing play on YouTube for free.

The rakugo masters say a great performance needs only one person, one cushion, and one story, and yet in the right hands, the whole world appears. Maybe that's not a bad model for direct-to- YouTube distribution either

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