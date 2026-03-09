Image by Otacat

Alex asks:

"I've seen a lot of anime and manga that portray large groups of kids from middle school to high school in gangs that are affiliated with a particular school. Do such gangs exist, and how much impact do they have on society?"

I love this question. Thank you for sending it in. You're not alone in wondering whether anime is pulling these well-tailored, pompadour-sporting delinquents straight out of thin air or tapping into something real. The answer, as is so often the case with Japanese pop culture, is both “Kind of” and “You'll need a time machine to understand why.” Let's set the scene.

I am writing this as I sweat buckets over my laptop in the extremely hot and sunny climes of Western Australia. A vast continent and island (Antarctica is the only other one) where AC/DC penned “Highway to Hell”, and you can have a full driver's license before your seventeenth birthday. The Law of the Highway supercedes the Federal and Divine Law. In Australia, they love their cars first, and their children second. In the background, the local news is covering the story of a high-profile murder trial concerning the assassination of a well-known biker gang boss.

What does that have to do with high school gangs in anime? A-ha! Let me explain.

In a delicious piece of cultural cross-pollination you didn't know about, the highway and hallway gangs of contemporary anime storytelling found their genesis in the Land Down Under. The bleached deserts of Australia gave birth to Mad Max, that sun-scorched post-apocalyptic vision of leather jackets, roaring engines, and tribal road warriors created by George Miller (Babe, Happy Feet). In one of pop culture's great journeys, the Mad Max aesthetic leaped the Pacific and landed in Japan, where it fused with a very local, very real phenomenon: the school-affiliated gang. You can see this DNA running directly through Hokuto no Ken ( Fist of the North Star ), where the post-apocalyptic biker gangs feel less like science fiction and more like a Kabuki-Cho back-alley on a bad night out sometime in 1983.

OK, OK. This backstory is only partly true. MAD MAX definitely inspired Fist of the North Star , and it definitely inspired a 17-year-old Japanese high school student by the name of Ryûhei Kitamura to drop out of school and move to Sydney to pursue a career in filmmaking. He went on to direct the landmark Yakuza action-movie Versus (2000), manga adaptation, Azumi (2003) and Midnight Meat Train (2008). I know because he told me once when we got drunk together at the premier party for In This Corner of the World in Tokyo. He told me I looked like Michael Hutchence from INXS, and that they were the second reason he moved to Australia. Come on! That's a cool anecdote.

Manga writer, Buronson (the pen name of Yoshiyuki Okamura ), and illustrator, Tetsuo Hara , weren't simply borrowing Fist of the North Star 's vibe from MAD MAX. They recognized elements of that story, its road-warrior gangs and outlaw spirit, that were part of their own culture. While modern Japan is statistically one of the safest countries on the planet (They don't include choking on mochi in the official statistics), a place where lost wallets routinely find their way home and crime rates make European cities weep with envy, the anime and manga you're watching are largely looking in the rearview mirror. And that rearview mirror shows something genuinely wild.

The golden age of Japanese delinquent culture runs roughly from the early 1970s through the early 1990s. Two overlapping phenomena defined it.

First, the banchō. These were the school-based gang leaders. Think less "crime boss" and more "territorial alpha," who enforced rigid hierarchies within their schools and, crucially, across rival schools. The inter-school brawl was a genuine institution. A banchō's reputation was everything, and protecting it meant regular, sometimes enormous, organized fights between students who treated school loyalty the way football firms treat their clubs. Violent, yes. But also governed by its own strict code of honor that, in a deeply Japanese way, made perverse sense within its own logic

Then there were the bōsōzoku, the motorized gangs (as imagined in Katsuhiro Ōtomo 's AKIRA ). These weren't your average petty criminals. They were performance artists of rebellion, roaring through city streets in coordinated convoys on heavily customized bikes, wearing tokko-fuku - ornate, embroidered uniforms that announced their allegiance as loudly as their engines. They were about noise, spectacle, and a very specific kind of working-class pride in an era when Japan's economic miracle left some young people feeling left behind. At their peak in the early 1980s, bōsōzoku membership numbered in the tens of thousands nationally.

By the mid-2000s, both phenomena had largely collapsed, and for reasons that feel very Japanese in their own right. Legislation was the first hammer. New laws gave police effectively zero-tolerance powers over bike gangs, making even a single incident potentially career-ending. And that's the second, arguably more powerful force: in Japan's rigid employment culture, even a whiff of a delinquent past can permanently close doors. When the economic cost of rebellion became existential, the romance wore off fast. Finally, and this will resonate, the internet happened. Modern teenage rebellion migrated behind screens. The anonymous, consequence-free chaos of online spaces made modified Suzuki motorcycles feel almost quaint. Man! I miss those motorcycles.

Which brings us to why this genre is having such a moment right now. Tokyo Revengers and Wind Breaker represent two distinct modes of engaging with the bōsōzoku legacy. The contrast between the two series is telling.

Tokyo Revengers is the grimy, soap-operatic version. It understands that school gangs are the beginning of a pipeline of consequences for their young members. The whole story is about exploring the consequences of one young man's actions, Toman, who discovers via a time slip, the dark adult future awaiting his teenage self. The series takes the mythology seriously, including its violence and its tragedy, while wrapping it in time-travel mechanics that give the whole thing an almost elegiac quality. This is nostalgia for a world people are relieved is gone.

Wind Breaker takes a more optimistic angle. Bofurin, its central gang, functions as an unofficial neighbourhood watch. Its story hook is “What if the delinquents are community guardians?” It's a fascinating ideological softening, transforming the yankii aesthetic into something closer to a superhero mythology. I don't know if this is simple wish fulfillment on the part of the author or a genuine attempt at cultural rehabilitation.

If this genre has you hooked, your essential reading is Hiroshi Takahashi 's Crows and its sequel Worst , the definitive manga texts on the subject, brutal and poetic in equal measure. And make sure you watch the live-action adaptations by Takashi Miike . Incidentally, Takahashi's most famous literary creation is Ringu ( The Ring ). He is a man with his finger on the pulse of what unsettles contemporary Japanese audiences (And everyone else). For anime, you need to watch Shōnan Junai-gumi (the GTO origin story), which captures the era with real affection. Finally! I would also recommend checking out the High & Low live-action movie franchise . It is genuinely spectacular, incorporating martial arts and street dance choreography, combining them into something someone else labelled “gang-pop.” It is an eye-popping, ear-splitting multi-sensory battle royale, executed at such a high level that it makes you wonder why Hollywood hasn't just stopped trying.

Japan's school gangs were real, they mattered, and they left a mark on the culture that anime is still processing decades later. The leather jackets are largely in storage now, but the stories they inspired are only getting better. I don't think this is the last we have seen of Japanese gang culture in anime and manga.

The Ultimate Gang Rankings

Top 5: Anime Biker Gangs:

Toman (Tokyo Manji Gang) – Tokyo Revengers

Black Dragons – Tokyo Revengers

Great Road – Akira

The Clowns – Akira

Midnight Angel – GTO: The Early Years



Top 5: Japanese High School Gangs:

Bofurin – Wind Breaker

Shishitoren – Wind Breaker

Suzuran All-Boys High School – Crows / Worst

Housen Academy – Crows / Worst

Oya High School – High & Low Series



「コラァ！モタモタしてねーで、さっさとこの漫画をアニメにしやがれ！じゃねーと歯ァ叩き折るぞ、ゴルァ！！」(Koraaa! Mota-mota shite nee-de, sassato kono manga wo anime ni shiyagare! Janee to haa tataki-oru zo, gorua!!) English: “"Oi! Quit your slackin' and animate these manga already, or I'll smash your teeth in!"

While hits like Tokyo Revengers and Wind Breaker have brought the delinquent genre back into the spotlight, there is a massive treasury of "yankii" manga that have never received a proper modern anime adaptation.

1. Out (story by Mizuta Makoto, art by Tatsuya Iguchi )

This is widely considered the king of modern delinquent manga. It follows Tatsuya Iguchi (a real-life person from the Drop series) as he tries to stay out of trouble on probation, only to get sucked into the brutal world of the "Kilihito" gang.

Why it needs an anime: It's hyper-violent, incredibly detailed, and features some of the most intense tactical gang warfare ever written. It's like Tokyo Revengers but for a much more mature, Seinen audience.

2. Crows / Worst (By Hiroshi Takahashi )

Technically, Crows had a two-episode OVA in the 90s, but it has never had a full TV series. These two manga are the absolute "gold standard" of the genre in Japan. They focus on Suzuran All-Boys High (the "School of Crows "), where there is no leader, only a constant power struggle.

Why it needs an anime: The " Crows -verse" is massive, spawning movies and games. A high-budget adaptation of the original manga would be a global event for delinquent fans.

3. A-Bout! (By Masa Ichikawa)

Set at Mitsumine High School, the "trash bin" of the prefecture, this series follows Asagiri Shinnosuke, a transfer student obsessed with being the strongest man at the school.

Why it needs an anime: It perfectly balances the "high-octane brawl" with genuinely hilarious "yankii" comedy. It's less about melodrama and more about the raw, fun energy of teenage rivalries.

4. Bakuon Rettō (By Tsutomu Takahashi )

If you want the most realistic portrayal of the bōsōzoku (biker) lifestyle, this is it. It's a semi-autobiographical tale set in the 1980s, focusing on a boy who joins a motorcycle gang.

Why it needs an anime: Unlike the flashy "super-powered" gangs of modern hits, this is a gritty, atmospheric look at the loneliness and disillusionment of rebel youth. It would be a "period piece" masterpiece.

5. Nine Peaks (By Tetsuya Hirakawa)

This is a newer series that has gained massive traction. It's a "time-slip" story where a young man travels back to his father's youth in the 1980s and ends up fighting alongside him in a legendary gang.

Why it needs an anime: It combines the "back-to-the-future" mystery of Tokyo Revengers with the classic, hard-boiled spirit of 80s delinquent culture. It's the perfect bridge between the two eras of the genre.

