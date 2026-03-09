Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly Anime Unveils 2nd Promo Video, More Cast, Staff, Ending Song, April 5 Debut & 2-Part Run

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Monday the additional cast and staff, second promotional video, two- cours (quarter of a year) run, and April 5 debut of Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly ( Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly ), the new magical girl television anime that it is presenting with Studio Pierrot . The new video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Calling" performed by the idol unit Lulutto Lilly, which consists of the anime's main characters Lilly Konpeto (voiced by May Tachibana ) and Lulu Mashū (voiced by Nao Ojika ).

The newly announced cast members are:

Jun Kasama as Keiichi Nonoyama, Fū and Rui's father

Megumi Ōhara as Shio Nonoyama, Fū and Rui's mother

Aya Endō as Matsuri Hinoura, the manager of the Dabudabu cafe located next to Production Once More idol agency's office

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will debut on April 5 on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. JST, then on ABC TV at 24:40 JST, and TV Aichi at 25:20 JST (effectively April 6 at 12:40 a.m. and 1:20 a.m., respectively). The anime will air on BS NTV on April 6 and on AT-X on April 9. The anime will run for two cours , with a break in between.

will host two premiere screenings of the anime on March 15 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo, and will also screen its first two episodes in 10 AEON Cinema theaters in Japan for two weeks, from March 20 through April 2. The screening will also include the first episode of

The anime will star:

Takako Ohta and Yū Mizushima , who voiced Yū Morisawa / Creamy Mami and Toshio Ohtomo respectively in the Magical Angel Creamy Mami anime franchise , will also appear in the anime as guest cast.

Shintarō Dōge ( Arknights: Perish in Frost assistant director, Pet episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and is credited for the original character designs. Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Namiko Tori ( Pokémon: Paldean Winds sub-character designer), Hirono Nishiki ( My Dress-Up Darling episode key animator), and Asami Sodeyama ( Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- ) are designing the characters.

K-pop girl group ILLIT performs the opening theme song "Bubee."

The anime's story centers on sisters Fū and Rui, who used to be close, but have been a bit distant from each other recently. One day, Fū encounters a mysterious spaceship and gains magical powers. At that same time, Rui also gains magical powers, and both transform into the adults they dream to be. The sisters' powers come with two conditions: their magic powers can only be used in one year, and no one must know about it. Unaware of each other's secrets, Fū and Rui become active as idols.

Pierrot announced the new magical girl anime project in June 2024. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot, including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).

