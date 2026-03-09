1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Back in U.S. Box Office at #10

Film's re-release opening weekend earns estimated US$1,300,000

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

The Box Office Mojo website reported that the re-release of, the first film in the trilogy , has earned an estimated US$1,300,000 and ranked at #10 in the U.S. box office in its first weekend. The film earned an estimated US$365,000 on its opening day on Friday, an estimated US$535,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$400,000 on Sunday.

The film returned to theaters in North America on March 6. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment also brought the film to SCREENX multi-projection screens in North America for the first time.

The film first screened in the U.S. and Canada on September 12.

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

The film also has a special IMAX screening edition in Japan that expands the aspect ratio of some scenes vertically to 1.43:1, which started on February 6 in two select theaters in Tokyo and Osaka.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 39,702,929,100 yen (about US$251 million) in Japan as of March 2. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, 2025, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$257 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai won the Animation of the Year—Film award at The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) in February. The multi-award-nominated film also won the honorary "Animation is Cinema" award at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated category for the 83rd Golden Globes, and Best International Animated Film at The Saturn Awards.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)