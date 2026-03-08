Live-Action In the Clear Moonlit Dusk Film's Teaser Reveals October 23 Debut

The official website for the live-action film of Mika Yamamori 's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk ( Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki ) manga began streaming the teaser trailer for the film on Monday. The teaser announces the film's October 23 opening date.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face...in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai...the only person who's really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here!

Shunsuke Michieda (live-action My Love Mix-Up! TV series, live-action The Kindaichi Case Files series) stars as Kohaku Ichimura (right in photo right), and Seira Anzai (live-action Insomniacs After School film, live-action Trillion Game TV series) stars as Yoi Takiguchi (left).

Kentarō Takemura (live-action Trillion Game TV series) is directing the film, and Yuichi Tokunaga (live-action Densha Otoko TV series) wrote the script. Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ) is composing the music. TBS TV is overseeing production at TBS Sparkle , and TOHO is distributing.

Yamamori launched the manga in Dessert magazine in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 13.

The manga ranked #11 on the list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on January 11 at 4:30 p.m. JST on TBS and 27 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.