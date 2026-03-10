Tsunami Umino's Kuroema Manga Gets Live-Action Show Streaming Globally on Amazon

WOWOW announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action mini-series adaptation of Tsunami Umino 's Kuroema Chole et Emma manga that will debut streaming worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The series will have five episodes.

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Image via Comic Natalie ©海野つなみ／講談社 ©2026 WOWOW

Hana Sugisaki (left in visual above) will play Emma, while Mikako Tabe (right) will play Chloe.

The manga's story begins when Emma, a 30-year-old woman, loses her love life, job, and home in one fell swoop, as the boyfriend she was living with breaks up with her on the same day the company she was working for goes bankrupt. She wanders into a mansion, and is soon found by its owner Chloe, an eccentric rich heiress who lives alone. While Chloe initially accepts Emma staying at her mansion for a night, an unfortunate fire at Chloe's home that night forces them to find a living situation together. Later, a customer arrives at Chloe's fortune telling shop and brings mysterious circumstances that the two get drawn into.

Umino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on Friday.

Umino began the The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga in November 2012, and ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards.

A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016. A live-action special aired in December 2020.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English.