GKIDS to Screen 4K Restorations of Studio Ghibli Films Whisper of the Heart, The Secret World of Arrietty in U.S., Canada

GKIDS announced on Tuesday that it will screen the 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Whisper of the Heart and The Secret World of Arrietty films exclusively and for the first time in IMAX theaters in the U.S. and Canada on April 21 and May 19, respectively. The films will screen with Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as with the English dub . GKIDS also started streaming the English dub trailer for each film.

Whisper of the Heart trailer

Image courtesy of GKIDS

GKIDS describes the Whisper of the Heart film's story:

A chance encounter with a mysterious cat sends Shizuku, a girl with her head in the clouds, on a quest for her true talent. Together with Seiji, a boy determined to follow his dreams, and enchanted by The Baron, an antique cat figurine who guides her to listen to the whispers of her heart, Shizuku embarks on a life-changing adventure that takes her beyond the boundaries of her imagination. Based on a screenplay and storyboards from Hayao Miyazaki , Whisper of the Heart is a precious gem in the Studio Ghibli catalog, directed by veteran animator Yoshifumi Kondō .

The Secret World of Arrietty trailer

Image courtesy of GKIDS

GKIDS describes The Secret World of Arrietty film's story:

In a secret world hidden beneath the floorboards, tiny people called Borrowers live out of sight of humans. But when brave Arrietty is out gathering supplies, she is discovered by Shawn, a human boy, and they begin to form a friendship that blossoms into a heartwarming adventure. This sumptuously animated and heartwarming story features the voices of Bridgit Mendler , David Henrie , Amy Poehler , Will Arnett , Moises Arias and Carol Burnett .

GKIDS ' 4K restoration screening of Studio Ghibli 's Princess Mononoke film hit IMAX theaters in North America in March 2025 to celebrate Studio Ghibli 's 40th anniversary. The film was available with Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as with the English dub . The film's 4K screening earned US$3,881,024 and ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

GKIDS announced in December plans to partner with IMAX to bring 4K restorations of Studio Ghibli films to North American theaters this year. Studio Ghibli animator Atsushi Okui is overseeing the creation of the IMAX versions that are being made from new 4K restorations of the films.

GKIDS will screen the 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film exclusively in IMAX theaters in North America beginning on Friday.

