GKIDS Screens Princess Mononoke Film's 4K Restoration in N. America on March 26

GKIDS announced on Tuesday that it is bringing a 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Princess Mononoke film exclusively to IMAX theaters in North America beginning on March 26 to celebrate the studio's 40th anniversary. The film will be available with Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as with the English language dub .

Image courtesy of GKIDS © GKIDS, Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli animator Atsushi Okui oversaw the 4K restoration of the film. Okui has been involved in nearly every major Studio Ghibli project since 1993 and served as Director of Digital Imaging on The Boy and the Heron .

The company describes the story of the film:

From the legendary Studio Ghibli , creators of Spirited Away , and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki , comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity. Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke , a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there. Featuring the voice talents of Gillian Anderson , Billy Crudup , Claire Danes , Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton .

GKIDS previously screened the film in U.S. theaters for the film's 20th anniversary in 2016.

At the time of its release in 1997, Princess Mononoke was the most successful film at the Japanese box office. One Piece Film Red recently surpassed the film to become the #6 highest-earning film of all time in Japan (unadjusted for inflation). Princess Mononoke remains the eighth highest-grossing film of all time at the Japanese box office.