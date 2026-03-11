SAG-AFTRA Union Issues 'Do Not Work Order' on Mega Man: Dual Override Game

will not reprise Mega Man role, after being asked to only work without union contract

Image via x.com © CAPCOM

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union issued an order on Monday to its members to withhold services from CAPCOM 's Mega Man: Dual Override game after the producer "failed to initiate the signatory process."

Voice actor Ben Diskin announced on Bluesky on Tuesday he would no longer voice the character of Mega Man. He said he was asked to reprise the character for the new game "only on the condition I work without the protections of a union contract."

The game will debut in 2027 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

CAPCOM recently announced Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection , a collection of seven Mega Man Star Force ( Ryūsei no Rockman , or Rockman of the Shooting Star ) games. The collection launches for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 27.

Sources: @bendiskin, SAG-AFTRA via @protodude