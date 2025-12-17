Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection's Trailer Reveals March 27 Release

CAPCOM began streaming on Wednesday a pre-order trailer for Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection , a collection of seven Mega Man Star Force ( Ryūsei no Rockman , or Rockman of the Shooting Star ) games, and it reveals that the collection will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 27, 2026.

CAPCOM is also streaming the first English-dubbed episode of the Mega Man Star Force anime for free on YouTube .

The collection includes the following games:

Mega Man Star Force Leo

Mega Man Star Force Dragon

Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker×Ninja

Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker×Saurian

Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

The collection features a high-resolution filter, gallery, and music player.

A successor to the Mega Man Battle Network Game Boy Advance games, the Mega Man Star Force series of action role-playing games debuted for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2006 and in the West in 2007 with three slightly different titles Mega Man Star Force Leo/Dragon/Pegasus . The games got a pair of sequels Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker×Ninja/Zerker×Saurian in Japan in 2007 and in the West in 2008. The final pair of sequels Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace/Red Joker launched in Japan in 2008 and in the West in 2009.

The games inspired the Megaman Star Force ( Ryūsei no Rockman , or Rockman of the Shooting Star ) anime. Viz Media licensed the anime. The series premiered on Cartoon Network in August 2007 and streamed online on Toonami Jetstream in July 2007. The series debuted in Japan in October 2006, and it had 55 episodes.

CAPCOM released Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection , a collection of the Mega Man Battle Network 1-6 Game Boy Advance games, in April 2023. The series inspired an anime titled MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) in 2002. The Kids WB block aired the series in the West in 2003.