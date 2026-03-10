Lucas and Chris examine some of anime's more politically charged offerings. If you're looking for escapism, these ain't it.

Chris

Hey Lucas, you know one thing I love about watching anime? The escapism from the horrors of the real world!

Lucas

I understand where you're coming from, Chris. A lot of folks come to anime as their comfort media. To them, I'll share some of the best advice I ever got while earning a Political Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison: There is no escape from the horrors. All art is the product of the environment it was created in and therefore political. You should steer clear of anything that claims to be "apolitical" as it likely has the most rancid politics of all. If the folks over at Amazon knew how to promote their anime, The Darwin Incident could have inspired one hell of a topical PR campaign!

That said, there are some anime that get more explicitly political than others, with all the provocation that brings, such as this season's The Darwin Incident . Opening jokes aside, I'm well familiar with the maxim that all art is political—because it is. Even stories not explicitly about political ideas still reflect the political realities of the times and places they're created in. Claiming to be "apolitical" is, as you said, itself a political position to consciously take. Diving into these realities and how they reflect the ideas of their creators is one of my actual favorite parts of assessing art, anime included.

Hell, our last column is actually a terrific example of this. Even if Evangelion tends to deal in more universal themes like identity and guilt, it's still steeped in the politics of the society that bore it and those that worked on it. Famously, the plot of the original Eva anime was altered because a real-world poison gas attack happened in Japan, and top-level folks thought it would be offensive to continue the story unchanged. Similarly, the way the series is localized to either highlight or suppress queer readings of Shinji and Kaworu's relationship is deeply political. It's all a matter of degrees, but no piece of media is devoid of politics. That being said, The Darwin Incident seems to be OVERTLY political, and I am so curious to learn what this show is saying and if it's making its points effectively!

I reviewed the first volume of The Darwin Incident's original manga , and have been doing episode reviews for the anime as it's released this season. And honestly? I'm still trying to figure out for myself what this show thinks it's saying and if it's doing it effectively! Notably, this Japanese series specifically banks on its portrayal of American activism and sociopolitics, with its humanzee hybrid protagonist Charlie both showing how his presence in-universe would galvanize animal-rights activists (specifically oddly honed in on veganism) while also serving as a blunt allegory for real-world minorities who struggle for their rights in this country. It is...a lot for author Shun Umezawa to play with, and much of the time I question how much of this is out of genuine interest in analyzing these elements and how much is instead simply a gimmick for provocation's sake.

Ah, the old, "let's invent an animistic species adjacent to humans and have it be a racial allegory" schtick. I realized the limitations of that kind of storytelling with Trigger 's also deeply political Brand New Animal awhile back, and that's why I wanted other folks to test the waters of The Darwin Incident before me. Real-life racial inequality and discrimination have long moved past this kind of metaphor being an effective form of rhetoric, and I think if writers want to touch on racial issues that should just do that. That being said, hearing it might be one big stunt almost makes me want to watch it more than if you had told me The Darwin Incident was sticking its political landing! As someone who will forever encourage folks to read Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Fire Punch , I'm always down for a work that feels like a random spattering of the author's politics and values!

It's hard to tell, honestly, because so much of The Darwin Incident feels like we're waiting to see where it lands on its issues before we can conclude how it really feels about its various subjects. To be sure, it's definitely dealing in ideas more complex than something like BNA's mangled racial allegory. Least of all because Darwin Incident's real-world America setting means it can address regular, real-world bigotry at the same time. But then that setting also sees Umezawa include elements seemingly just because he knows they're politically provocative. So you have a vegan activist turning into a school shooter in a move seemingly designed to grab entertainment headlines, even as it's knowingly disconnected from what we still struggle to understand about this kind of real-world mass violence. Fair play, as this storyline was the most I saw anyone talking on my timeline about The Darwin Incident —which is to say, at all.

Each of those subjects alone merits twelve episodes of an anime to even begin to do them justice, and The Darwin Incident is bringing out these ideas rapid fire. I should reserve judgment until I actually watch the show, but I'm getting the impression that The Darwin Incident won't make me update or help me find a new way to express my own political beliefs. Though, in fairness, that is a high bar to clear, with Akiba Maid War being the last anime that really helped me crystalize some ideas I had been mulling over! With each episode focusing on different classic storylines within crime/mafia fiction, the show manages to knock out some pretty dense topics with each episode, my favorite of which is episode four, which is a 22-minute rundown of union-busting tactics and the importance of labor organization. Folks can read my in-depth thematic and political breakdown of this episode over on Anime Feminist , or they can just go watch it over on HIDIVE ! It's never too late to support original animation in this industry!

The audacity that Akiba Maid War frames itself in means it hits that much harder when the really salient social subjects make themselves apparent. The fact that the characters involved are a combination of organized crime/service industry makes the labor allegories that much more relevantly absurd. There's also a whole bunch about the commodification of female labor in said industry and how it comes across in otaku culture. You see what we mean when we say it's all political? Even the wackiest anime full of maid outfits and stylish ultraviolence can give itself to this kind of reading so long as the ideas are meaty enough. Any amount of audacity still doesn't preclude too relevant political themes. You mentioned Studio Trigger 's BNA, which did that racial animal allegory thing way clunkier than BEASTARS or even friggin' Zootopia. But Trigger 's works have always traded in pretty political points alongside all their artistic gusto. Kill la Kill is a multi-layered treatise on fascism that supposedly partially owes that to them noticing the word's similarity to "fashion." And then there's Promare , which features...an ice-themed police force that rounds up an unfairly targeted minority group that's being persecuted as a distraction from broader energy and environmental crises. Trigger 's team allegedly claims there wasn't any intended direct parallel to real-world events, but...come on. This came out in 2019. Y'all ain't slick.

Hey man, everything seems to be so fly-by-night at Trigger that I could totally believe that they stumbled into hyper relevant politics, but we both know that's not how art works! While it might not have been specifically inspired by the growing anti-ICE sentiment in the US at the time, it's at least clearly informed by rising global anti-immigration sentiments and the political tactic of scapegoating marginalized people. I also never really understood why studios balk at owning up to their work being inspired by real-world events or politics, when the work in question is overtly political. They're already feeding into the discourse and might as well own up to it!

But this means you may be right that the stylized veneer of Trigger shows and how they work gives them plausible deniability as to what specific political moments, if any, their works are actually about. It's not like there aren't contemporary comparisons that are more clear, like Shinichirō Watanabe 's Carole & Tuesday , which also came out in 2019 and is decidedly more up-front about the issues it's patterning itself on. If you thought "Freeze Force" was too subtle, then "MICE" is here to make things crystal clear. Granted, it does make it stand out then that Sushio, who designs and animates for Trigger, seemingly fell for recent nationalist, anti-immigrant Japanese political positions . Dude, did you even watch the anime you worked on?

This is the other side of the "all art is political" coin, though. Just because all art is political doesn't mean that those politics are intentional or that everyone on a production team is super bought into them. While Promare is clearly borrowing from real world iconogrophy and institutions, that doens't mean that the people responsible for it fully understand the nuances of the politics they're dealing with, or that all of the messaging in this movie is super intentional! Hell, a great example of unintended political statements can be found in Trigger 's breakout series, Kill la Kill . Back in the day, a lot of people and I celebrated the costume designs in the series because the work's over-the-top tone made these fits feel empowering and even reclamatory after decades of women in anime being designed explicitly for the male gaze. However, based on Trigger 's subsequent works, I think the folks over there just like drawing cute girls, and that those politics were a bit circumstantial.

As I mentioned, Kill la Kill is steeped in several political ideas. The subject of the outfits even gets covered textually in the series, arguing for your point about the alleged empowerment of going into battle double-cheeked-up on a Thursday afternoon. Buuuuuut yeah, this still, to me, reads as a post-hoc rationalization for designing and drawing said fanservicey outfits in the first place. It is, itself, its own political position, but I think it's fair to say that while Kill la Kill has some strongly articulated ideas on the role of clothes, uniforms, and fashion in controlling masses under fascist rule, this part isn't its densest commentary.

Though a work doesn't necessarily need to be overtly commenting on politics for it to be political! The hardest anime has ever hit me with political messaging is when Great Pretender revealed that one of its leads, Abigail Jones, was a survivor of the 2003 US bombing of Baghdad, which led to her becoming a child soldier. Beyond how Great Pretender depicts Iraq as a cultural hub filled with regular people who are just trying to live their lives, Abigail was exactly as old as I was when I first watched the show, and that's still fucking me up to this day. While I'm still mixed on my overall opinion of The Great Pretender , it is a great example of how a work can be political just by being honest about real events, without ever needing a character monologue to the viewer about what they should take away from this work.

The 2003 version of Fullmetal Alchemist also used its take on events to invoke Middle Eastern conflicts and comment on the military involvement in them. But a lot of anime that brush up against these kinds of events are going to do like Great Pretender there: being set in ostensibly the real world and having the history that comes with that. One of my all-time favorites, Black Lagoon does this with several subjects, including the fallout of the Cold War and cartel conflicts in Colombia. Still, one notable instance sees Rock coming into conflict with Japanese anti-government terrorist Takenaka. His views were specifically borne out of the Japanese protests of the late 60s (parallel to similar protests worldwide), which gave rise to groups like the Japanese Red Army. These are protests that had a profound effect on Japanese political movements afterward (and also get referenced in other anime, including Young Black Jack ) and thus inform a lot of the beliefs creators bring in today. It's one of the more nuanced takes on this kind of subject matter in Black Lagoon , which, for comparison's sake, earlier in the season has Revy murder a literal boatload of neo-Nazis. Politics!

God, remember media could do stuff like have Dracula kill a bunch of Nazis and religious extremists, and you wouldn't have to hear about people being fake offended on the internet? The 2000s and early 2010s had a lot of cultural problems, but I wouldn't mind if we made scenes like that from Black Lagoon and Hellsing Ultimate more accepted today! But, to your main point, anime and manga are art made by artists, and that's a group that's historically closely associated with political activity due to various social and cultural factors. Of course, people are going to bring their lived experiences and values to their work, because art, in a broad sense, is an expression of the human experience, and, in a narrower sense, of a specific person's experiences. I think this is in part why we're starting to see more overt criticism of the United States in work like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen , because the US has been directly mucking up global affairs for decades in ways that impact people all over the world.

Obviously, it depends on the author, but some will be very direct and blatant about it. Black Lagoon 's author, Rei Hiroe, broke from the Japanese standard of Twitter for social media, migrating to Bluesky because he very publicly haaaaaates Elon Musk. And with that as a springboard, you can regularly see him commenting on American political happenings. And as with your Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man examples, you get authors like these directly invoking the American political moment on the page. So it goes that we've recently gotten Yujiro Hanma from Baki threatening Trump and Musk, or the 2020 Death Note one-shot that ended with a cameo from ol' Orange Julius. Though I'll concede that instances like this are probably more about doing riffs to catch attention as opposed to serious political commentary. Yet it still is a political point that creators from abroad portray these figures in these particular ways.

Hey, I've written at length about how the Death Note and Platinum End guys have rancid politics , but I read that Death Note spin-off and agree with the idea that the United States would spend obscene amounts of money to have a magic notebook that could kill anyone in the world. A broken clock is still right twice a day and all that. And, as a big anti-Twitter advocate myself, I'm thrilled that Rei Hiroe made the jump to Bluesky, as that ties into what I often find most appealing about overtly political works; they show how common these sentiments can be across the world. Take SHIMONETA for instance. Sylvia and I had a column a while back that highlighted how prescient it feels in the face of a rising anti-porn movement in the US, and that more than a decade-old anime is based on a light novel that premiered in 2012! All of the political issues and social developments we're experiencing today are in conversation with those in the past, and I'm often comforted by the fact that other people in other places experienced something similar and created really interesting art in response. Makes it feel like we're all in this together and that many of these fights are the same fight, ya know?

That's one reason I like a series like Legend of the Galactic Heroes , which is 'political' not in that it's covering or commenting on any specific moment, but rather laying out the cyclical nature of human conflict and the conversations that came through that. You also see this relevance in series like Gatchaman Crowds , which also had a column recently from Coop and Sylvia . That series was commenting on the undercurrents of Japanese politics at the time, which happened to reflect the movements things would make over here that led us to our own particular moment. I agree that these are more engaging (and in their own way, heartening) invocations of political moments in anime, compared to what something like The Darwin Incident is doing, where it's seemingly referencing American-style sociopolitical activism as a provocative starting point.

I'll

Tsugumi Ohba 's aforementioned noxious beliefs, the seemingly ghastly anti-immigrant sentiment invoked in Kuraku Ichikawa 's Drama Queen, or a shocking number of light novel authors who have decidedly lax views on slavery, learning about the individuals behind these makes it clear it does, in fact, take all kinds. © うめざわしゅん・講談社／「ダーウィン事変」製作委員会 It's instructive, in a way, I suppose. Granted, seeing sincere beliefs manifested means you're going to encounter authors whose views don't line up with the admittedly left-leaning instances we've largely brought up as examples. Whether it's's aforementioned noxious beliefs, the seemingly ghastly anti-immigrant sentiment invoked in's, or a shocking number of light novel authors who have decidedly lax views on slavery, learning about the individuals behind these makes it clear it does, in fact, take all kinds.It's instructive, in a way, I suppose.

Drama Queen sometime soon? I know just enough about that racist PoS manga to hate it and would love to wade through the rest of that cesspool with a buddy! © 2024 by Kuraku Ichikawa/SHUEISHA Inc. But yes, conservative art is a thing (though, who knows for much longer, as that seems like the first kind of media that will be replaced by AI slop), and there's no shortage of popular works that I'd consider more reserved or reactionary. Hell, My Hero Academia was/is one of the biggest media franchises in the world, and it's MHA to be clear, but rather to point out that political themes exist in all works, and the sooner that's acknowledged, the sooner we can all have more honest and in-depth conversations about art, and what they say about the world and people. Oh, dude, can we do a Hater's Guide column forsometime soon? I know just enough about that racist PoS manga to hate it and would love to wade through the rest of that cesspool with a buddy!But yes, conservative art is a thing (though, who knows for much longer, as that seems like the first kind of media that will be replaced by AI slop), and there's no shortage of popular works that I'd consider more reserved or reactionary. Hell,was/is one of the biggest media franchises in the world, and it's nakedly a piece of copaganda . And I'm not saying that to outright disparageto be clear, but rather to point out that political themes exist in all works, and the sooner that's acknowledged, the sooner we can all have more honest and in-depth conversations about art, and what they say about the world and people.

Haha, I'm not at all surprised that a borderline pornographer has aggressively moral politics, and I've read just enough of Booty Royale to have suspected that Rui Takatō is a real one! And I hope that we can one day create a world that matches the ideals of these creators. Rather than live in their worlds, I think it'd be much better if we could create a world that's informed by their empathetic and inspiring works.