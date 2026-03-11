Nippon Ichi Software to Debut Prinny Sugoroku Party Game This Fall

The " Nippon Ichi Software UNTITLED//" livestream on Wednesday announced the company's new party game with the project name Prinny Sugoroku. The game is slated for this fall for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam .

Image via Nippon Ichi Software's X/Twitter account ©2026 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Image via Nippon Ichi Software's X/Twitter account ©2026 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Prinny Sugoroku is a party game where players have to fight, outsmart, or even cooperate with their rivals.

Nippon Ichi Software will also release the Curse Warrior video game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 26, Shinigami Hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu (The Princess of the Paper Death and the Beast of the Asylum Library) game for Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on April 30, and the Hono Gurashi no Niwa game for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam

on July 30.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software UNTITLED// livestream



