Momoiro Clover Z Idol Ayaka Sasaki Announces Marriage

Image via www.instagram.com ©佐々木彩夏

Momoiro Clover Z idol group member Ayaka Sasaki announced on March 5 that she had gotten married. In her statement, she thanked her fans for helping her achieve the milestone.

The other Momoiro Clover Z members released congratulatory statements after Sasaki posted the news. Kanako Momota said, “May the many years ahead be filled with love, smiles, and plenty of fried chicken!” Shiori Tamai in turn said, “Working together for such a long time means I get to witness these milestones in the members' lives, and it makes me incredibly happy!” Reni Takagi added, “May your life, just like your name Ayaka, become even more vibrant from now on!”

As of press time, Sasaki's announcement has received over 136,000 likes and nearly 5,000 replies through her Instagram account, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues.

Sasaki has appeared in Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary as Saori Kido/Athena. Momoiro Clover Z has performed theme songs for the Pokémon franchise , Sailor Moon Crystal series, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' , and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.