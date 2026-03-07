'Evangelion 30th Anniversary Special Screening' Anime Short is Now Officially Streaming

The website for the Evangelion franchise announced on Saturday that “ Evangelion 30th Anniversary Special Screening,” the new anime short that premiered at the " Evangelion :30+;" festival on February 21, will officially stream on Sunday, March 8 at 12:00 a.m. (Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST). The video will debut on Khara 's official YouTube channel.

Update: The short is now streaming.

Image via x.com (C)カラー (C)カラー／Project Eva. (C)カラー／ EVA製作委員会

The 13-minute short stars Asuka and is set in the "Hakone Yumoto Performance Theater."

The franchise 's website noted that Sunday marks the fifth anniversary of the opening of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetrology (after two delays due to COVID-19).

Khara announced the short in December. Anno was its planner, scriptwriter, and chief supervisor. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time animation director Naoyuki Asano directed the short, with Kazuya Tsurumaki , Shinji Higuchi ( Evangelion 1.0 , 2.0, 3.0, and 3.0+1.0 director and storyboard artist respectively), and Ikki Todoroki ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant chief director) as supervisors.

The franchise 's website previously issued warnings on prohibited conduct and enforcement, following leaks of its Stage Area performances, notably the new Evangelion anime short, on social media. The first statement on February 22 (the festival's second day) stated, “At “ EVANGELION :30+；” “STAGE AREA” performances, unauthorized photography and recording are strictly prohibited. […] Reposting, sharing, or otherwise distributing such content without permission on social media or other platforms is also prohibited. Violators may be subject to legal liability.”

The organizers issued the another statement on February 23:

Prohibited Conduct and Enforcement Policy for the " EVANGELION :30+;" STAGE AREA Performances

We have confirmed unauthorized recording at " EVANGELION :30+;" STAGE AREA performances and the unauthorized reposting sharing of such content online.

These acts are strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.

As the organizer, we will review posts and take strict measures as necessary.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

EVANGELION :30+;

30th ANNIVERSARY OF EVANGELION Event management

The " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival took place at the Yokohama Arena on February 21-23. It announced a brand-new Evangelion series. Yoko Takahashi , the singer of the Neon Genesis Evangelion television series' opening theme song, performed an "Eva Fes Ver." of this spring's "Back to Neon Genesis" concerts. The festival ended on Monday with a preview of the Kabuki Kōkyōkyoku Dai Kyū-ban Evangelion (Kabuki Symphony No. 9 Evangelion ) stage production and a screening of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .