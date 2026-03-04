Ichi Yukishiro's Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter Manga Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that Ichi Yukishiro 's Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter ( Hone Dragon no Manamusume ) manga is recieving a television anime adaptation, and revealed a teaser visual and the anime's main staff.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©雪白いち・マッグガーデン/「骨ドラゴンのマナ娘」製作委員会

Manga author Yukishiro also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©雪白いち・マッグガーデン/「骨ドラゴンのマナ娘」製作委員会

Kuniyasu Nishina ( Oshi no Ko , Blue Period , 86 episode director) is directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , Nina the Starry Bride , Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Tomoya Atsumi ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , The Quintessential Quintuplets episode key animator) is designing the characters. Kusanagi 's Daiki Kuribayashi (7 th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Dragon Ball Super: Broly film) and Yūki Hatakeyama ( Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc , One Piece Film Gold ) are in charge of background art.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©雪白いち・マッグガーデン

J-Novel Club releases the manga digitally, and Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in print. J-Novel Club describes the story:

In the Forest of Scraps, a place where all manner of things are discarded, an old dragon sleeps away his final days—that is, until an abandoned child suddenly appears before him. The tiny human is Eve, and despite being only five years of age, she has somehow endured the many dangers that surround them. In an act of pity, the dragon decides to raise her as his own...but his time is still running out.

After five years together, he takes his last breath, leaving his precious daughter on her own. Little does the dragon know, Eve is capable of more than he realizes, and their reunion may be sooner than he thinks…

Hoping to improve Eve's control over her magical abilities before his resurrected body gives out, the skull dragon sets out on an adventure with his reckless human daughter—but who knows what kind of trouble awaits them?

Yukishiro launched the manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in 2020. Mag Garden published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on August 12. Seven Seas published the fifth volume in English also on August 12.

