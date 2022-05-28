J-Novel Club Licenses 5 Manga, 5 Light Novel Series

J-Novel Club announced during its panel at Anime Boston on Saturday that it has licensed the following manga and light novel series. All manga will have their first chapters available on Saturday. The first two parts of the first volume of all light novels will be available as well.

Title: Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon light novel

Creators: Ryuyu , Daburyu (illustrations)

Synopsis: Yuki finds himself reincarnated as a demon lord in another world, and he's been put in charge of a dungeon to boot! Once Yuki accepts that his fate hinges on the dungeon's survival in a world where powerful monsters roam free and danger lurks at every corner, he begins gathering allies and bolstering his defenses. Within a few days, he takes on a legendary dragon, an adorable pet slime, and a vampire girl, but despite all his precautions, life as a demon lord in a dungeon constantly under threat...is surprisingly mellow?

Of course, with such a colorful cast of characters (and possibly more on their way), Yuki's bound to wind up in some trouble. Will he be able to pull off a reckless rescue mission? And how will he and his monster girls survive an invasion by a hostile human kingdom?!

Join him as he juggles daily life, responsibilities as a freshly minted demon lord, and his growing family of monster girls and pets!



Title: Tearmoon Empire manga

Creators: Mizu Morino, Nozomu Mochitsuki (original work), Gilse (original character designs)

Synopsis: The Tearmoon Empire has fallen. As the flames of revolution scour the land, the empire's ever-selfish princess, Mia, is publicly executed by way of the guillotine...only to wake up in the past as her twelve-year-old self! The empire's back, the revolution is a distant memory, and sweets are once again on the table!

As the bloodstained diary she brought back with her proves, however, Mia's memories of the future are by no means just a bad dream. All the horrors and indignities she experienced in that terrible timeline are bound to happen all over again... That is, unless she can shape herself up, recruit some allies, and exploit her knowledge of what's to come to solve all of the empire's problems before they spiral horribly (and lethally) out of control!

Is Mia up to the lofty task of changing the future and saving her empire? Not even slightly, but it's her only choice if she hopes to spare herself from a second gruesome end at the blade of the guillotine!



Title: Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over it! light novel and manga

Creators: Mukojima Kamome (manga creator) Saitosa (original work), Tsugutoku (illustrations)

Synopsis: Name's Inori Takafuji. I'm not really much of a “go-getter,” if you catch my drift—sleep's more my style—but getting summoned to another world kinda messed things up. Bit hard to chill when you've got a king in your face telling you there's a bad guy you've gotta go slay or whatever, you know? Plot twist, though—it's actually not so bad. Getting the hero treatment sounds pretty nice, right?

But then it happens again! Some other clown summons me, I get my obligatory superpower, and off I go. And sure, that's fine. It happens, sometimes you get isekai'd to the wrong place. But then it happens AGAIN! Someone ELSE summons me, I get ANOTHER superpower, and then I'm somewhere totally new. Repeat ad nauseam.

All right, goddess, where to next? And lemme just say this—the next time I get summoned better be my last, because I am so over this!



Title: The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter manga

Creators: Ichi Yukishiro

Synopsis: In the Forest of Scraps, a place where all manner of things are discarded, an old dragon sleeps away his final days—that is, until an abandoned child suddenly appears before him. The tiny human is Eve, and despite being only five years of age, she has somehow endured the many dangers that surround them. In an act of pity, the dragon decides to raise her as his own...but his time is still running out.

After five years together, he takes his last breath, leaving his precious daughter on her own. Little does the dragon know, Eve is capable of more than he realizes, and their reunion may be sooner than he thinks…

Hoping to improve Eve's control over her magical abilities before his resurrected body gives out, the skull dragon sets out on an adventure with his reckless human daughter—but who knows what kind of trouble awaits them?



Title: Did I Seriously Just Get Reincarnated as My Gag Character?! light novel and manga

Creators: Kamuragi Amane (manga creator) Kanade Otonashi (original work), azutaro (illustrations)

Synopsis: Toru Aikawa is a university student who spends his days going through the motions of attending school and working at a local convenience store. The only time he really feels alive is when he's playing the massive multiplayer VR game Real World Online.

One day, he has a stroke of luck: he's hit by a runaway bus and reincarnated as his game character. But something's gone wrong... Instead of the invincible warrior he mains, he's in the body of Nacht Schatten, the alluring dragon princess he made as a joke! Nacht's build is anything but optimized—she would never survive in the cutthroat world of an isekai story! And more to the point, she's a girl! But perhaps things aren't as bad as they seem as Nacht Schatten is more capable than she appears.



Title: The Wind That Reaches the Ends of the World manga

Creators: Tsukasa Hazumi

Synopsis: A pair of mysterious and astute travelers ride their spryverns to all corners of this fantasy world! By order of the Sanctum, an international peacekeeping agency, Ral and Jilet cross many nations to edit the Pamphlet, a collection of regional myths and stories. Incredible discoveries await them at every destination, along with clues that may lead them toward the answer to their true quest.

Dive into a sprawling, high fantasy adventure full of striking locations, mesmerizing creatures, and intriguing local legends!



Title: Rebuild World light novel

Creators: Nahuse with illustrations by Gin , yish, and cell

Synopsis: The pinnacle of human civilization has come and gone, leaving only ruins in its wake. Society and science now struggle to rebuild, rediscovering scraps of knowledge from powerful ancient artifacts that defy comprehension. These relics of the “Old World” can make the fortunes of those who find them—if ancient security systems and rogue bioweapons don't kill the relic hunters first.

Akira, a young street orphan, sets out to become one such hunter to escape his brutal life in the slums. Untrained, malnourished, and poorly armed, Akira would be lucky to make it back from the ruins alive—until an encounter with Alpha, a mysterious, ghostly woman, changes his fate forever. Alpha needs a hunter, and she's willing to train Akira to get one.

Will her support be enough to help a penniless kid from the slums climb to the top of a crushing and merciless world?



Title: Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World light novel

Creators: Kenichi, Nem (illustrations)

Synopsis: After waking up at his own funeral, Tenma Otori gets a second chance at life when a god from another world presents him with an enticing offer: if Tenma agrees to be reincarnated in order to save their dying world, the gods will bestow cheat abilities upon him.

Tenma accepts, and is reborn in a lush fantasy world filled with demi-humans, magic spells and items, monsters, mysterious forests, and more! As he grows, more of his gods-given powers and abilities—including his unique power to befriend adorable monsters like slimes and baby wolves—are revealed to his adoptive parents, two former master adventurers, and his grandfather, a famous wizard.

But one fateful day, three mysterious strangers shatter the tranquility of Tenma's village by trying to kidnap him, and that's where Tenma's adventure really begins...



Source: Press release