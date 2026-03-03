Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
March 3 marks the Japanese cultural holiday of Hina Matsuri, or Girls' Day. Families celebrate by displaying dolls representing the Emperor, Empress, attendants, and musicians. They enjoy the displays while eating snacks and singing the traditional song “Ureshi Hina Matsuri." The anime and manga worlds are also putting out their Emperor and Empress for Hina Matsuri:
Chiikawa
🌸 今日は #ひな祭り 🌸— 『ちいかわ』アニメ公式 (@anime_chiikawa) March 3, 2026
皆さんは雛人形を飾りましたか？🎎
今年も健やかな毎日を過ごせますように😌#アニメちいかわ #ちいかわ pic.twitter.com/bpf2SusaF0
🌸 Today is Hina Matsuri 🌸
Did everyone display your Hina Dolls？🎎
May you all enjoy good health this year! 😌
Dragon Quest
🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) March 2, 2026
本日3月3日は #ひな祭り
🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸
春色のスライムたちで
ひな飾りを作ってみましたよ🎎#DQ pic.twitter.com/xIVssWTTwS
🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸
Today, March 3, is Hina Matsui
🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸
We made a hina doll display with spring-colored slimes! 🎎
dwarf studios
今日は3月3日、ひな祭り✨— dwarf studios (@dwarf_inc) March 2, 2026
みんなの思い出のひな祭りエピソード
コメントで教えて〜！💬#コマ撮り#ドワーフスタジオ #こまねこ #ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/L5eA6vhj31
Today, March 3, is Hina Matsuri✨
Share your favorite Hina Matsuri memories in the comments!💬
FInal Fantasy VII Remake
今日はひな祭り🎎🌸🌸— ファイナルファンタジーVII リメイク (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) March 3, 2026
皆さまに素敵な春が訪れますように！#FF7R pic.twitter.com/ECRXPNzOze
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎🌸🌸
May a wonderful spring come to you all!
Girls Band Cry
🎎ひな祭り🎎#ガルクラ pic.twitter.com/NjTg89OheD— アニメ『ガールズバンドクライ』公式 (@girlsbandcry) March 3, 2026
🎎Hina Matsuri🎎
Gudetama
足しびれた〜 #ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/FZmUiLgyoA— ぐでたま【公式】🍥🕙 (@gudetama_sanrio) March 3, 2026
Our legs are numb~
MAPPA
＊＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＊— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) March 3, 2026
＼本日3月3日は…／
「#ひな祭り🎎」
＊＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＊
ひな祭りについて、画眉丸に優しく語る結――。
春のぬくもりを感じるひとコマです🌸
ひな祭りを記念して、
『#地獄楽』第二期の総作画監督を務める… pic.twitter.com/tde5n035rp
Okami
今日は「#ひな祭り」！🎎— 大神シリーズ（公式） (@Okami_CAP) March 3, 2026
ひな人形を飾りましょう！
※この2人は人形ではなく、貴族の方々です。くれぐれも無礼は控えましょう。#Okami #大神 pic.twitter.com/VEb9e8ANHe
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Let's display the Hina dolls!
※These two are not dolls, but nobles. Be sure to exercise proper etiquette.
Rakuten Panda!
お内裏パンとお雛パン♪#ひな祭り #お買いものパンダ pic.twitter.com/gouSoQUYZ6— お買いものパンダ【楽天公式】 (@Rakuten_Panda) March 3, 2026
Emeror Panda and Empress Panda♪
Rilakkuma
ひな祭りにぴったりな— リラックマごゆるりサイト公式 (@rilakkuma_gyr) March 3, 2026
デコ弁を作ったよ〜🍙🌸#ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/U8tjP58Y5Y
I made a perfect Hina Matsuri bento~ 🍙🌸
Sega
🌸3月3日は「ひな祭り」🌸— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) March 2, 2026
女の子の健やかな成長と健康を願う「桃の節句」ですね。
エミーもお雛様飾りでお祝いです。#ひなまつり pic.twitter.com/t6D320liPR
🌸March 3 is Hina Matsuri🌸
It's the “Peach Festival” celebrating the healthy growth and well-being of girls.
Amy is celebrating with her hina doll display too.
Ami Shibata (Papuwa)
桃の節句がきたか。 柴田亜美#ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/Qz8qnp6L0l— 柴田亜美&staff (@s_ami_staff) March 2, 2026
So, the Peach Festival has arrived. Ami Shibata
Spike Chunsoft
今日は #桃の節句 🍑🌸#ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/i3lUYoUSqH— スパイク・チュンソフト公式 (@spikechunsoft) March 3, 2026
Today is the Peach Festival🍑🌸
Image: Oh…um, we display Hina dolls and celebrate the healthy growth and well-being of girls during the Peach Festival on March 3.
Tezuka Productions
今日は #ひな祭り だー！🎎🌸 pic.twitter.com/yVqdu3jpeP— 手塚プロダクション／手塚治虫【公式】 (@TEZUKA_goods) March 3, 2026
Today is Hita Matsuri!🎎🌸
Tohoku Zunko
ひな祭りはテンション上がりますね♪ ((o'∀'o)) ♪ #ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/LuIAI182jD— 東北ずん子🫛ずんだもん🫛公式 (@t_zunko) March 3, 2026
Hina Matsuri is so exciting!♪ ((o'∀'o)) ♪
