Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Girls Band Cry, MAPPA, Tezuka Productions, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Dragon Quest, more!

March 3 marks the Japanese cultural holiday of Hina Matsuri, or Girls' Day. Families celebrate by displaying dolls representing the Emperor, Empress, attendants, and musicians. They enjoy the displays while eating snacks and singing the traditional song “Ureshi Hina Matsuri." The anime and manga worlds are also putting out their Emperor and Empress for Hina Matsuri:

Chiikawa

🌸 Today is Hina Matsuri 🌸
Did everyone display your Hina Dolls？🎎
May you all enjoy good health this year! 😌

Dragon Quest

🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸
　Today, March 3, is Hina Matsui
🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸*･ﾟ･*🌸
We made a hina doll display with spring-colored slimes! 🎎

dwarf studios

Today, March 3, is Hina Matsuri✨
Share your favorite Hina Matsuri memories in the comments!💬

FInal Fantasy VII Remake

Today is Hina Matsuri🎎🌸🌸
May a wonderful spring come to you all!

Girls Band Cry

🎎Hina Matsuri🎎

Gudetama

Our legs are numb~

MAPPA

Okami

Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Let's display the Hina dolls!
※These two are not dolls, but nobles. Be sure to exercise proper etiquette.

Rakuten Panda!

Emeror Panda and Empress Panda♪

Rilakkuma

I made a perfect Hina Matsuri bento~ 🍙🌸

Sega

🌸March 3 is Hina Matsuri🌸
It's the “Peach Festival” celebrating the healthy growth and well-being of girls.
Amy is celebrating with her hina doll display too.

Ami Shibata (Papuwa)

So, the Peach Festival has arrived. Ami Shibata

Spike Chunsoft

Today is the Peach Festival🍑🌸
Image: Oh…um, we display Hina dolls and celebrate the healthy growth and well-being of girls during the Peach Festival on March 3.

Tezuka Productions

Today is Hita Matsuri!🎎🌸

Tohoku Zunko

Hina Matsuri is so exciting!♪ ((o'∀'o)) ♪

Did we miss any Hina Matsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Interest homepage / archives