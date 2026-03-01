Ado's Newest Music Video Is Live-Action

Will we finally see the singer's face?

Japanese singer Ado released a new music video for her song “Vivarium” on Saturday. This is her first live-action music video and features several shots highlighting her facial features.

In a livestream before the music video's release, Ado spoke about its lead-up: “Of course, I was the one who said that I wanted to make the 'Vivarium' music video live-action.” The singer added, “Well, it's my first live-action music video, so I'm very nervous. I haven't been this nervous in my life.”

In a later stream, Ado presented a live reaction to her music video. This livestream has been archived to Ado 's YouTube channel, but split into two parts: