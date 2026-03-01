BanG Dream! Our Notes Mobile Game Reveals Global Release in Main Trailer

Game to launch this year with Traditional Chinese, English, Korean language support

bilibili Game revealed the main trailer and global release of it, Bushiroad Games, and FROMTOKYO 's BanG Dream! Our Notes game, the new mobile game from the BanG Dream! franchise , on Sunday. The game will launch with Traditional Chinese, English, and Korean language support.





Image courtesy of Bilibili Game ©BDP ©FTK ©BUSHI ©BHK

bilibili Game describes the game:

In BanG Dream! Our Notes, players will be thrown into the stories of MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica, two aspiring bands discovering their voice. Guide each group from rehearsal studios to stadium shows, as you master tight, rhythm-based gameplay set to original, high-energy pop. As their journey unfolds, three more bands - Mugendai MewType, millsage, and Ikka Dumb Rock! - join the stage, weaving a multi-route tale of youth, friendship, and musical passion. Featuring 25 characters across five bands, the game showcases their growth both on stage and in everyday life.

The game will feature brand new original songs alongside tracks from the anime, exclusive band story chapters, and real-time multiplayer feature that lets players compete with other players.

The game will launch for iOS and Android this year.

The members of the previously announced two new bands millsage and Ikka Dumb Rock! are:

Image via BanG Dream! Our Notes game's website © BanG Dream! Project ©︎FROMTOKYO ©︎bushiroad

millsage band members (pictured above from left to right):

Guitar: Nagi Kotohira

Bass: Mahoro Hamasaki

Key and Vocals: Hotaru Shiomi (voiced by Ria Yakushiji)

Drums: Houka Izumi

Guitar: Natsume Izawa

Image via BanG Dream! Our Notes game's website © BanG Dream! Project ©︎FROMTOKYO ©︎bushiroad

Ikka Dumb Rock! band members (pictured above from left to right):

Bass: Yomogi Yakura

Drums: Chieri Umezato

Guitar and Vocals: Raika Suga (voiced by May Tachibana )

) Key: Shizuku Shinomiya

Guitar and Vocals: Miku Mahashi (voiced by Sakura Suzumi)

The BanG Dream! Ave Mujica prima aurora film project will premiere in fall.

The BanG Dream! Ave Mujica television anime premiered in Japan in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened in September 2024. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), opened in November 2024.

Bushiroad also previously announced the sequel television series for both BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! and BanG Dream! Ave Mujica in March 2025.

A new mini-anime series titled Ganzo! Bandori-chan (or Ganzo! BanG Dream! Chan ) debuted on YouTube and other streaming services on October 2, with new episodes debuting every Thursday.

BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita , a television anime inspired by BanG Dream! project's Mugendai Mewtype (also known as YumeMita) virtual girl band, will premiere this summer.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.

