Yuki Yuna is a Hero Anime Gets New Stage Play in June

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime is getting a new stage play adaptation titled Butai Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru -Kizuna- (Stage Yuki Yuna Is a Hero -Bonds-), which will run from June 11-14 at Kokumin Kyōsai coop Hall/Space Zero in Tokyo. Kadokawa also revealed the new stage play's key visual and returning cast from the 2024 stage play.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2014 Project 2H ©2026 Project 2H／舞台『結城友奈は勇者である -絆-』製作委員会

Returning cast members include:

Sakiho Motonishi will play Yūki Yūna

will play Yūki Yūna Rio Omori will play Mimori Tōgo

Sayaka Harada will play Fū Inubozaki

Azumi Okada will play Itsuki Inubozaki

Yui Itо̄ will play Karin Miyoshi

Makoto Uezu is supervising the scripts and Aoi Tsukimori is writing the scripts. Toshiki Tanabe is directing the stage play.

The anime's first stage play adaptation ran in October 2024 as part of its 10th anniversary celebration.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: The Washio Sumi Chapter and Yuki Yuna is a Hero: The Hero Chapter . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season. HIDIVE is streaming both seasons and the Yuki Yuna is a Hero: Churutto! shorts.

Yuki Yuna is a Hero: The Great Mankai Chapter , the third main anime season, debuted in October 2021 and had 12 episodes. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.